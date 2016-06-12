Style Rider: GIRLI Needs Her Period Panties and Penis Lollipops

Photo courtesy GIRLI

Straight out of the London music scene comes GIRLI—a pink-haired cyber-pop songstress who is all about girl power and breaking the rules. At only 18, GIRLI aka Milly Toomey isn’t afraid to be herself. Her music is full of grime and that’s all thanks to working with grime heavyweights like Z.Dot & Krunchie (Stormzy) and Ragz Originale, on her single “Girls Get Angry Too.”

Videos by VICE

Her needs for tour are out of the box, just like her. From a hair dye to personalized sanitary products, GIRLI fills us in on what she needs on the road.

DISPOSABLE CAM

Gotta document good times. Also a good tip the guy in the cam shop told me, use flash every time!

SPORTS DIRECT BOTTLE

My tour manager bought me this because I kept spilling water on stage and pissing off the sound tech. It’s pink of course, and has a special cap.

LITTLE DICKY

We can’t go anywhere without our dick lollipop. He’s from Paris, and he’s lucky.

PLATFORMS

I’m re-learning how to walk in flat shoes, so until then, I need these babies. One pair for me, one pair for my DJ: DJ Hello Kitty. We fall over a lot but it’s all part of the act.

HAIR DYE

You never know when you might need a top up!

PERSONALIZED SANITARY PRODUCTS:

Our staple freebie at gigs ‘cause we think everyone (boys get nose bleeds) should be able to bleed for free. FUCK DAVID CAMERON AND HIS TAMPON TAX. Also a good pastime on the train/car-rides is decorating them with our own little messages, so each one is kind of a limited-edition.

PINK BALACLAVA

For all the robberies we do on tour (with some added sass). This sometimes makes an appearance on stage.

PERIOD PANTIES

Never be caught short without a pair of these essential pre-perioded pants

Follow Ilana Kaplan on Twitter.