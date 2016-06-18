Style Rider: Kyary Pamyu Pamyu Needs Plums and Panda Bear Accessories

If you’re familiar with the J-pop scene, then you know that Kyary Pamyu Pamyu is a household name in Japan. The pop star has been named the princess of Kawaii Harajuku Culture and is essentially what Lady Gaga and Katy Perry are to the U.S., to Japan (you may have heard of a little song called “Ponponpon”). As a singer, producer and model, the triple-threat has pushed her talents into other areas even joining with the Tate Modern to curate the “Ey Exhibition Goes Pop” project. Plus, she even worked on a ride for Universal Studios Japan.

Following a world tour and the release of her greatest hits album, Pamyu Pamyu filled us in on what fashion-forward goodies she needs on the road.

iPHONE AND EARPHONES



I almost always listen to music on my iPhone with my earphones during transportation. I get bored with iPhone cases so often, it is bound to be replaced with a new one frequently. My current case is this one featuring an Egyptian design which I found online.

CHAP STICK



I am one chap stick maniac, and carry bunch of chap sticks with me all the time. I recommend NIVEA lip balm! I carry them in a little makeup bag.

TOOTHBRUSH AND TOOTHPASTE



It’s my ritual to brush my teeth before going on stage. I adore this little carrying bag I have, which has neat embroidered stars.

CRISP PLUMS



I love plums because plums are sour. I especially like this Japanese traditional plum snacks. I’ll never find these overseas, so I make sure I pack them a lot before going on international tours.

PANDA BEAR PURSE AND NAIL CLIPPER



This cute nail clipper with Panda bear on it is a Taiwan souvenir from my friend. I found a similar Panda purse to make it a set.

SUNGLASSES AND GLASSES



Several pairs of sunglasses are my must-have during travels. This pair of big black frames with darker shades is my favorite. I bought these round pink frames at 6%DOKIDOKI and have been using this pair quite long time now.

Tour Dates

KPP 5iVE YEARS MONSTER WORLD TOUR 2016



Sydney Friday June 24th BIG TOP LUNA PARK

Melbourne Saturday June 25th FESTIVAL HALL

London Friday July 8th KOKO

San Francisco Friday July 22nd THE REGENCY BALLROOM

New York City Monday July 25th PLAYSTATION THEATER

Taipei Saturday August 6th ATT SHOW BOX

Tokyo Friday August 19th & Saturday August 20th BUDOKAN