Style Rider: Nylo Needs Drugs and Digital Friends

Singer-songwriter Nylo first gained attention for her debut project, Indigo Rose back in 2013. Soon after, the LA-based musician went off the grid after a rough breakup. But now she’s is back and better than ever with ex-related song ammo to help her get on with her life. She recently released “Blame It On My X,” which is, obviously, about her most recent breakup.

Since Nylo is putting out more new music this fall, we caught up with her to find out what essentials she needs on the road. (Hint: lots of tech gadgets and drugs are needed for her journeys).

CAMERA

To make any moment into nostalgia…



FRIENDS

My friends, my closest friends: computer, interface, mic, mini-keyboard, headphones (aka human shield)… everything I need! It’s a very light portable studio. I haven’t recorded my own music in a proper studio in a couple years. I just use these things and whatever else I can find to turn living rooms, bedrooms, closets, and hotel rooms into recording studios. The added perk of carrying these giant headphones around also, is that you can’t hear anything else when they are on, which is why they double as a human shield.

JOURNAL

All my songs are in a storm trooper journal… cuz they’re very serious.

DRUGS

I really couldn’t get by without a couple drugs: caffeine/vitamins! A little tea and honey around showtime calms the nerves and smooths my voice. Also, seeing as how getting a full night of sleep is less and less likely these days whether on tour or at home, vitamin C helps a lot, to stay healthy.

PERSONAL CHEF

Protein bars are kinda like pocket chefs when you don’t have time to find food. So I take them everywhere.

