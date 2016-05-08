Style Rider: Pom Poms Need Disco Shorts and a Disguise

LA garage pop outfit Pom Poms mixes French new wave with 60s Los Angeles style. From cowboy boots to disco shorts, lead singer Marlene Gold knows how to rock kickass style to match her gorgeous throwback voice. Mixing nostalgic melodies with a hard garage edge, Gold and Grammy-nominated producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Billy Mohler began the project once their debut single “Betty” was born. Their music mixes references like Quentin Tarantino, Ernie Kovacs, Roy Orbison, The Twilight Zone, Wes Anderson, Jean-Luc Godard, Yves Montand, Connie Francis, Johnny Cash, and Patsy Cline with a fresh twist.

See how the band’s style corresponds to their music as Gold dishes on her on the road necessities below.

GOOD LUCK PIN



Marlene Gold: My good luck Betty Pin. Since our first song we ever wrote was “Betty”, this pin gifted to me goes everywhere I go.

SUNGLASSES ASSORTMENT



I can never bring one pair of sunglasses because my style moves through different periods of time. So I bring enough to accommodate each look.

PERFUME



This is my magic potion. One whiff of this puts me in a good mood and when surrounded by a lot of boys on tour, you wanna be as fresh as a daisy. You can’t get this perfume just anywhere, so I stock up.

WHITE BOOTS AND DISCO SHORTS



For show wear, I’m either in these white boots or sporting disco shorts. I used to perform in all vintage dresses but when my music starting taking more of a rock approach I needed to be able to fully kick with confidence.

GORILLA MASK



When on the road….you never know when you’re gonna need a disguise.

Tour Dates:

May 25, 2016 Wed

Santa Barbara, California

Velvet Jones

May 27, 2016 Fri

Orangevale, California

The Boardwalk

May 28, 2016 Sat

Santa Cruz, California

The Catalyst Atrium

May 30, 2016 Mon

Portland, Oregon

Wonder Ballroom

June 1, 2016 Wed

Seattle, Washington

The Crocodile

June 7, 2016 Tue

Fresno, California

Strummers

June 8, 2016 Wed

West Hollywood, California

Troubadour

June 9, 2016 Thu

San Francisco, California

The Independent

June 10, 2016 Fri

Santa Ana, California

The Observatory