Style Rider: Pom Poms Need Disco Shorts and a Disguise

LA garage pop outfit Pom Poms mixes French new wave with 60s Los Angeles style. From cowboy boots to disco shorts, lead singer Marlene Gold knows how to rock kickass style to match her gorgeous throwback voice. Mixing nostalgic melodies with a hard garage edge, Gold and Grammy-nominated producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Billy Mohler began the project once their debut single “Betty” was born. Their music mixes references like Quentin Tarantino, Ernie Kovacs, Roy Orbison, The Twilight Zone, Wes Anderson, Jean-Luc Godard, Yves Montand, Connie Francis, Johnny Cash, and Patsy Cline with a fresh twist.
See how the band’s style corresponds to their music as Gold dishes on her on the road necessities below.
GOOD LUCK PIN
Marlene Gold: My good luck Betty Pin. Since our first song we ever wrote was “Betty”, this pin gifted to me goes everywhere I go.
SUNGLASSES ASSORTMENT
I can never bring one pair of sunglasses because my style moves through different periods of time. So I bring enough to accommodate each look.
PERFUME
This is my magic potion. One whiff of this puts me in a good mood and when surrounded by a lot of boys on tour, you wanna be as fresh as a daisy. You can’t get this perfume just anywhere, so I stock up.
WHITE BOOTS AND DISCO SHORTS
For show wear, I’m either in these white boots or sporting disco shorts. I used to perform in all vintage dresses but when my music starting taking more of a rock approach I needed to be able to fully kick with confidence.
GORILLA MASK
When on the road….you never know when you’re gonna need a disguise.
Tour Dates:
May 25, 2016 Wed
Santa Barbara, California
Velvet Jones
May 27, 2016 Fri
Orangevale, California
The Boardwalk
May 28, 2016 Sat
Santa Cruz, California
The Catalyst Atrium
May 30, 2016 Mon
Portland, Oregon
Wonder Ballroom
June 1, 2016 Wed
Seattle, Washington
The Crocodile
June 7, 2016 Tue
Fresno, California
Strummers
June 8, 2016 Wed
West Hollywood, California
Troubadour
June 9, 2016 Thu
San Francisco, California
The Independent
June 10, 2016 Fri
Santa Ana, California
The Observatory