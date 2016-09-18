Style Rider: The Aces Need Kombucha And Podcasts On The Road

Remember when the Spice Girls dominated the girl band scene in the 90s? Well, The Aces are on their way to ruling the girl group scene now. Led by Cristal Ramirez, Katie Henderson, McKenna Petty and Alisa Ramirez, The Aces hail from sunny California and put that kind of vibe into their music. They released their debut single “Stuck” earlier this summer and since then have been coasting.

We caught up with the band who dished on their need for jackets, podcasts, and books.

JACKETS

When we are out traveling, staple pieces like our leather and denim jackets are mandatory. We are very DIY and love making our clothing personal, so we add patches and pins from wherever we go and sometimes stud them by hand. We like to pack light, so having a black leather jacket or some classic denim to pair with lots of outfits makes life a lot easier for us. Plus you can never go wrong with either of them, you will always look ~cool~

BOOKS AND PODCASTS

Lots of plane and subway rides call for LOTS of podcasts and books. (INSIDE FACT: We spent every evening after making our upcoming EP in our hot little Brooklyn AirBnb binge listening to Serial. No talking was allowed except to pause the episode we were on and discuss. HIGHLY recommended podcast!) Some of our favorite books include:

Cristal: “Forgive Me If I’ve Told You This Before” – Karelia Stetz-Waters

Alisa: “Big Magic” – Elizabeth Gilbert

Kenna: “Antifragile” – Nassim Nicholas Taleb

Katie: “Kite Runner” – Khaled Hosseini

BOOTS

Similar to a leather jacket, a good pair of boots is always something we take on the road. Having a solid pair of boots to throw on helps us keep our bags lighter and saves us time when we are running late. We recommend a pair of Dr. Martens, THEY ARE CLASSIC.

KOMBUCHA

Because we love eating clean and need to keep healthy with all of our traveling, Kombucha is our go to, feel good drink! On our way to meetings, on plane and car rides, we make sure to stop by a local convenience store to grab some. ‘Buch makes us feel energized and refreshed.

CAMERA

We are constantly documenting all the trips we take and cool things we are doing. Whether on our phones or Sony Alpha A6000, making sure to keep a camera on hand makes it easier for us to take pictures and videos and remember cool moments. It also helps us keep content rolling on our social medias and keep our fans engaged in our lives.

BACKPACK

Most of time we are on the move, so having a good backpack to keep all of our personal items in has helped us not to lose anything and keeps us organized. Backpacks over purses for us, any day.

RUNNING SHOES

Having good work out clothes and running shoes on hand is probably one of the most mandatory packing items for us. We take runs together every morning while traveling to get us focused and ready for the day. If you see four girls jogging around Williamsburg NY together, it’s probably us! We find that good exercise and meditation helps to keep us clear-headed and creative.

Photo via The Aces on Instagram.

