Style Rider: The Boxer Rebellion Need to Smell Fresh and Look Like Rockstars

When you think of a Brit-rock act encompassing the “rockstar” aesthetic, The Boxer Rebellion is a band that immediately comes to mind. Fifteen years into their careers, Nathan Nicholson, Andrew Smith, Adam Harrison and Piers Hewitt know what they want and need on tour: they love black leather, smelling like the bee’s knees and making good first impressions. It’s something they have to keep up since they’ll be heading on a U.S. tour this fall in support of their most recent record Ocean By Ocean.
The band filled us in on what they need to keep them looking cool, clean and ready to meet anyone on the road below.
THE KOOPLES BLACK LEATHER JACKET
I love the durability and simple cool of a good leather jacket. It suits a lot of climates on the road and can look better the more you throw it around!
QUALITY FRAGRANCE
Tour days can be long days, filled with many different people to meet and greet. It’s good to make sure that a first impression isn’t undone by the wrong odor.
SUNGLASSES
It kind of goes without saying: an essential for any band member not only for looking good but for hiding the weariness of the road!
BLACK CHELSEA BOOTS
Sometimes every second counts. After cumulative days of little sleep, the simple difference between slipping on chelsea boots and having to lace up footwear in the morning means a lot! In addition to this, I like the flexibility it gives my feet on stage and the thinner toes that prevent pedal mishaps.
IPAD AND POWER CORD
Hours and hours of [time in] vans, dressing rooms and hotel rooms mean that an iPad, as sad as it sounds, is probably now the ultimate tour essential. Its time-killing capabilities are second to none. TV, films, books, emails, internet, etc., all on one device. All that action needs battery every now and then. Boredom be gone!
Tour Dates:
OCTOBER
19 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent
21 – Portland, OR – Doug Fir
22 – Seattle, WA – Crocodile
23 – Vancouver, BC – Biltmore
25 – Salt Lake City – State Room
26 – Denver, CO – Bluebird
28 – Minneapolis, MN – Turf Club
29 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall
31 – Toronto, ON – Mod Club
NOVEMBER
01 – Montreal, QC – The Ritz
02 – Boston, MA – Sinclair
03 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg
05 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
06 – Washington, DC – U Street Music Hall
09 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
10 – Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge
11 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn
12 – New Orleans, LA – Gasa Gasa
14 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
15 – Austin, TX – The Parish
18 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
19 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom