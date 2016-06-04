Style Rider: The Boxer Rebellion Need to Smell Fresh and Look Like Rockstars

Photo by Nedda Afsari

When you think of a Brit-rock act encompassing the “rockstar” aesthetic, The Boxer Rebellion is a band that immediately comes to mind. Fifteen years into their careers, Nathan Nicholson, Andrew Smith, Adam Harrison and Piers Hewitt know what they want and need on tour: they love black leather, smelling like the bee’s knees and making good first impressions. It’s something they have to keep up since they’ll be heading on a U.S. tour this fall in support of their most recent record Ocean By Ocean.

The band filled us in on what they need to keep them looking cool, clean and ready to meet anyone on the road below.

THE KOOPLES BLACK LEATHER JACKET



I love the durability and simple cool of a good leather jacket. It suits a lot of climates on the road and can look better the more you throw it around!

QUALITY FRAGRANCE



Tour days can be long days, filled with many different people to meet and greet. It’s good to make sure that a first impression isn’t undone by the wrong odor.

SUNGLASSES



It kind of goes without saying: an essential for any band member not only for looking good but for hiding the weariness of the road!



BLACK CHELSEA BOOTS



Sometimes every second counts. After cumulative days of little sleep, the simple difference between slipping on chelsea boots and having to lace up footwear in the morning means a lot! In addition to this, I like the flexibility it gives my feet on stage and the thinner toes that prevent pedal mishaps.



IPAD AND POWER CORD



Hours and hours of [time in] vans, dressing rooms and hotel rooms mean that an iPad, as sad as it sounds, is probably now the ultimate tour essential. Its time-killing capabilities are second to none. TV, films, books, emails, internet, etc., all on one device. All that action needs battery every now and then. Boredom be gone!

Tour Dates:

OCTOBER

19 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent

21 – Portland, OR – Doug Fir

22 – Seattle, WA – Crocodile

23 – Vancouver, BC – Biltmore

25 – Salt Lake City – State Room

26 – Denver, CO – Bluebird

28 – Minneapolis, MN – Turf Club

29 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

31 – Toronto, ON – Mod Club

NOVEMBER

01 – Montreal, QC – The Ritz

02 – Boston, MA – Sinclair

03 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

05 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

06 – Washington, DC – U Street Music Hall

09 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

10 – Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge

11 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn

12 – New Orleans, LA – Gasa Gasa

14 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

15 – Austin, TX – The Parish

18 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

19 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom