SUB.Culture Montréal: Part 2

Winter devours nearly half the year in Montréal. But unlike most Canadians, hibernation is not instinctive to Montréal party-goers. A true testament to this resilience is Igloofest, the outdoor winter music festival spread across four weekends in Montréal’s Old Port. The festival has become a staple in the city’s culture and nightlife.

“It really shows the fortitude of the city. We will party under all conditions and you will not stop us,” says Jeff Waye, the A&R for Ninja Tune Records.

In Part 2 of SUB.Culture: Montréal, we talk to some of this year’s Igloofest headliners Flosstradamus and Kill Frenzy, as well as those who have built the festival to its current fame: founders Michel Quintal, Nicolas Cournoyer, and communications/marketing director Maripierre D’Amour.