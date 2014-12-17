Submerge Yourself in a Strange Sea of Slit-Scanned Jellyfish

NOVA from James Alliban on Vimeo.
Stunning visions of deep sea creatures become all the more surreal in NOVA, the new slit-scanning experiment from interaction designer James Alliban. Using openFrameworks, Alliban, who previously transformed music into a light forest and human bodies into fireworks, created his digital slit-scanner through a combination of perlin noise and verlet integration techniques (a process you can learn about here).
The resulting organisms look “locked into an ever-increasing state of perpetual growth, decay and transformation,” according to the video’s description. It’s the awe-inspiring result of an age-old analog photography technique getting a much-needed digital update. Below, get lost in screenshots from James Alliban’s NOVA:
