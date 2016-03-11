Submerge Yourself In Danny Tenaglia’s Mix For New York’s Most Debaucherous Gay Party

Longtime promoter Saint at Large’s annual Black Party is one of the world’s largest gay circuit parties—techno-fueled, leather-encouraged dance marathons stretching back to the early-70s that were popularized by the legendary erstwhile East Village club The Saint. To hype you up for this year’s bacchanal—which falls on the weekend closest to the vernal equinox, paying tribute to its pagan roots—New York legend and Grammy-nominated DJ Danny Tenaglia has shared “The Black Party 2016 Hype Mix.” The set is a choice excerpt from Tenaglia’s recent seven-hour set at Brooklyn’s Output, where he celebrated his birthday earlier this week.

“It’s an absolute honor to be asked back now for the 3rd time,” said Tenaglia to THUMP over email.” I’m excited that there will be several wonderful DJs throughout the night, in both rooms, that I admire and respect.” The Black Party’s theme this year is “SUBmerged,” and according to the event’s website, it will be centered around a fantastical “world of surging sea levels and drowning cities, [where] rogue submarines break the surface in the black of night to whisk willing survivors to an unregulated subterranean world of brothels, dungeons and decadence lorded over by maritime pirates.”

In addition to Tenaglia, DJs Alyson Calagna, Jason Kendig, Rob Sperte, Tama Sumo, Massimiliano Pagliana, Ron Like Hell, and Will Automagic will be spread across two rooms. Black leather straps and seamen’s caps are among the encouraged sartorial looks.



Listen to the mix above, and check out the gloriously twisted pictures and trailer for the party—directed by conceptual artist Rob Roth (who’s worked with Blondie, Lady Gaga, and Rihanna)—below.