Submerge Yourself in Tuff Sherm’s Deep Sea Dive of a Mix

A few weeks back now, we brought you a premier of the title track from Tuff Sherm (AKA Dro Carey) and Patch Free’s Dern Werk EP for DJ Haus’ unstoppable Hot Haus Recs club music juggernaut. You loved it. We loved it. Everyone loved it. Everyone loved it so much that the gods compelled us to drop Dro a line to ask if he was up for getting a mix together for us. Lo and behold, he was.

What we got was just over an hour of aquatic house, broken-backed ambient, battery acid italo, a Jovonn track straight from the tombs of ancient Egypt and a whole load more tunes you’ve probably never heard before. It’s rapidly become one of our favourite mixes of recent months and we’re sure you’ll love it too. Check it out in full below.

Tracklisting:

Fresh & Low – New Life

Tuff Sherm – Wildlife Mural Series Part I – Tropical Visit

Dana Kelley – Thesis

Call Super – Migrant

Cliff Lothar – The Snow Is Falling

Marco Bernardi – Bakongak Infastrudel

Nocow – Ayenward

The Pulse Projects – Sacred Prostitute Series_042

Tuff Sherm & Patch Free – Fire Ant

Tom Churchill – Ascendant

Arthur Miles – Slow Cooling Heat Pt 2

DJ Metatron – U’ll Be The King Of The Stars

Binny – Retrospective (Chicago Skyway Mix 2)

Jovonn – Erson’s Keys

Roberto Clementi – The Optimist

Hodge – Return To The East

Tuff Sherm – Bunched Ghosts

OH and to top it all off, Dro and DJ Haus decided to be super kind and throw us a link to the brand new, mind-melting video for “Fire Ant” — we’re not quite sure what’s going on but we know we’re very, very much into it. It’s probably like an acid trip except we wouldn’t know because we’re law abiding citizens here at THUMP and we’d never ever chew on an LSD-laced fruit pastille and spend an afternoon wandering around parks in South East London absolutely tripping balls. Not at all. Not us. ANYWAY, check out the video below.



The Dern Werk EP is out now on Hot Haus Recs. Head here to cop it.

Tuff Sherm will be appearing at Andromeda Festival, taking place October 30 – November 1 at Ivory’s Rock (40mins SW of Brisbane). Tickets and full lineup here.



