Subnautica 2 Dev Tells Players to “Play Another Game” If They Want to Kill Fish

A Subnautica 2 dev has responded to players who are upset that the game doesn’t allow you to kill creatures. The backlash started after an Unknown World’s Entertainment developer told players to “play another game” if they wanted to kill things. However, the studio has now revealed what feature they will be adding in the future to address the issue.

Subnautica 2 Dev Addresses “Play Another Game” Backlash

Screenshot: Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Subnautica 2 has been facing backlash after one of the game’s developers shut down player criticism over it not having a “killing” mechanic. The feature was originally included in the first title, but it was quickly discovered that the mechanic had been entirely removed in the sequel. While the first Subnautica encouraged peaceful exploration of the ocean, players could act in self-defense.

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However, what specifically angered players an Unknown Worlds Entertainment developer gave players in response to the criticism. On the game’s Discord, a player commented, “Why can’t we kill in Subnautica 2? That makes zero sense. If not, modders will do it.” A developer on the game then responded: “We aren’t a killing game. Go play Sons of the Forest or something if you want to kill.”

Screenshot: Unknown Worlds Entertainment

This response, of course, didn’t go over too well with some users. This kicked off a storm of backlash from some players in the community. It also sparked a wave of memes about Subnautica 2’s protagonist “being weak”. If you’ve seen those images going around portraying Subnautica 1 protagonist as being a “real chad,” then that’s what they are likely referencing.

Subnautica 2 Devs Reveal New “Non-Violent” Defense Features

Screenshot: Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Following player criticism, a Subnautica 2 developer has now given an update on the missing feature. While it doesn’t appear they will be adding killing back anytime soon, the studio explained they will fix the issue by changing the way fish act toward the player instead. The developer also hinted at another ‘non-violent’ deterrent that will be included in a future patch.

“Yes, we’re working on both creature behavior in general, as well as your ability to deter them!” As far as what “deter” means, we can only imagine it will be some sort of defense mechanic. Maybe a repellent or feature that stops creatures without actually killing them. Then again, the developer didn’t specifically say they would never add killing either. Just based on the first response, it seems more likely to be a non-violent solution.

Screenshot: Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Regardless, it appears that Unknown World’s Entertainment is aware of players’ anger over the missing feature, and they will address it in the future in some form. Finally it should be pointed out that not everyone is upset by this drama. It’s actually one of the most successful game launches of 2026. On Steam, Subnautica 2 currently has a “Very Positive” review rating. It also hit a staggering 467,582 peak active players. So while the lack of killing is definitely a sore spot for some, it doesn’t appear to be a massive issue for everyone.