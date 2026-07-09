Subnautica 2 Drops Big Update and Teases What Is Coming Next

The Subnautica 2 team has been gathering lots of feedback since the game’s early access kicked off and the latest update expands the biomods system and adds some highly-requested quality of life improvements to the game.

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Subnautica 2’s early access period has now been live for around two months and the team has been hard at work on making improvements to the core gameplay loop. The latest update, 1.1, is all about quality of life improvements.

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The 1.1 Adaptive Measures update for Subnautica 2 puts a big focus on expanding the biomods system. The changes add new biolabs earlier in the game, which will allow players to find and change these powers from closer to the start of the experience.

Although the update doesn’t add the ability to directly attack dangerous fish like some players were hoping for, it does make some improvements to dangerous encounters. Tweaks to the Sonic Resonator will make it so that it is much more clear when a fish has successfully been stunned by the tool.

Some of the biggest highlights from 1.1 include:

Planned improvements to

Biomod systems

Blight encounters

Wrecks gameplay

Vehicle docking and fabrication

PDA databank

Voicelogs priority system

Planned additions include

More passive biomod slots

Storage cache

Sprint

These changes are in addition to the usual ongoing bug fixes, balance tuning, optimization, and other continuous updates.

What’s Next for Subnautica 2?

Although there is no confirmed release date for the next major update, the Subnautica team has already confirmed their plans for update 1.2 on the game’s roadmap.

1.2 will be a co-op centric update and includes planned improvements to:

HUD signals

Base builder tool

Pinned recipe systems

Additionally, 1.2 is planning to make the following additions:

Voice chat

Emotes

Player trading

Player revive

Additional customizations

Beyond update 1.2, there are still plans to expand the world with new regions, new biomes, new creatures, and eventually add the next chapter of the story.

So far, Subnautica 2 has received very positive feedback from players and critics and the game has sold incredibly well (especially in comparison to other early access titles). It will be very exciting to continue monitoring the team’s progress and to see what comes next when update 1.2 arrives.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Subnautica 2 news and updates as the game continues to grow and evolve through its early access period.

Subnautica 2 is available now in early access on PC and Xbox Series consoles.