Subreddit ‘People Fucking Dying’ Is Not What It Sounds Like

There’s a lot of terrible, violent, upsetting stuff out there on the internet. That’s not news to anyone. And some people seem to crave such material—just last week, a video of a man shooting himself in the head was left on Reddit for 9 hours before it was removed. Another community made memes of dead children until it was recently banned.

The history of users posting gore and shock images online is a long one. The long-running popularity of now-dead shock forum Ogrish.com, launched in 2000, tells you that some people have always had an insatiable appetite for tragedy and nightmare fuel.

So why Reddit allows r/PeopleFuckingDying to exist is a mystery. Just look at these thread titles:

All of the titles follow this random capitalization format, like missives typed by the Zodiac Killer themself. To give you an idea of the brutality featured here, here’s a video titled “sLaVe aniMaLs foRCed tO hAuL pRodUce By PsYchO oWneR”:

How will I ever sleep again? And what about this fresh hell, posted on the subreddit as “VicIOus pITbuLl AttACK“:

God, forgive me for what I’ve done. Cleanse my eyes of what I’ve seen. And pray for my tortured, festering soul.