This Organic Underwear Helps Your Privates (and the Planet) Breathe Easy

If you’re a grown adult who’s still not investing in underwear that’s well-made and ~actually comfortable~ then what, may I ask, are you doing? Life demands a lot from us and our bodies. Why add extra suffering (i.e. underwire bras) to the mix? Subset gets this, and is out here making breathable, soft organic cotton intimates and underwear for men and women alike.

Why organic cotton undies? The brand says, “Most clothing today is made from plastic-based materials that don’t breathe and trap moisture—creating a perfect storm for irritation and discomfort. As a natural fiber, cotton is the top choice recommended by doctors and OBGYNs because it’s better for breathability, skin sensitivities, and a variety of other health issues.”

As someone who spends more than a healthy amount of time spiraling ruminating on microplastics and forever chemicals, this soothes my very soul. Even more of a welcome relief is that the pieces aren’t just breathable but fashionable, too. From strappy tank bralettes to retro briefs and low-rise thongs, these pieces come in earthy, beautiful hues like Spice, Cacao, and Marine— plus some limited brights and pinks like Aurora and Petal.

Nothing beats a good loungewear set—except for also having a ridiculously comfy underwear set on underneath. Subset’s bras and underwear are designed for mixing and matching. From the fun Organic Cotton Keyhole Soft Bra to the supportive Organic Cotton Triangle Soft Bra, the bras all come in the same colors as the undies. Whether you pair them with a low-rise brief or high-rise thong, you’ll be set for all-day comfort.

Organic cotton underwear for him, too

When it comes to men’s organic cotton underwear, Subset has put quality over quantity. Men can choose from the Organic Cotton Men’s Boxer Brief or the Organic Cotton Men’s Boxer—or grab ’em both. Both are $30 individually, but if you bundle and get three pairs, you can get them all for $75 (saving $15). Like all of Subset’s pieces, the boxers and boxer briefs come in earthy neutrals like Marine, Garnet, Carbon, and Meridian.

So, it’s time you give your underwear drawer an overhaul and welcome organic cottony goodness into your life.