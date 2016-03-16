Subway Jared Allegedly Got Beat Up in Prison

Read: We Asked Prison Inmates How Jared Fogle Will Get Treated Behind Bars

Jared Fogle, the disgraced Subway spokesman who pleaded guilty to charges of child pornography and traveling for sex with minors back in November, was jumped by a fellow inmate at Colorado’s Englewood prison in January, according to a TMZ report.

Videos by VICE

Fogle reportedly got his ass kicked by 60-year-old Steven Nigg, leaving the former sandwich salesman “with a bloody nose, swollen face, and scratches on his neck,” according to documents obtained by the gossip outlet. It was hardly a fight, as Fogle was said to—probably wisely—not fight back, leaving Nigg with only “a small cut on his left hand” sustained from the power of his own blows.

TMZ hit up Nigg’s family, who were apparently less than shocked about the incident. Nigg, who’s in prison on weapons charges, is reportedly distraught that his spot houses so many sex offenders, and Fogle’s arrival was the last straw.

We also can’t say we’re completely surprised. When VICE asked inmates how Fogle would be treated in prison last year, they suggested he’d be singled out as a celebrity “chomo,” which is prison slang for someone who’s believed to be a child molester.