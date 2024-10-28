NYC Teens Are Still Dying from Subway Surfing Despite MTA Campaigns

Subway surfing is dangerous and oftentimes fatal—according to New York police data, there have been at least six confirmed deaths this year.

Just last night, one teen was killed and another is fighting for her life after attempting to subway surf in Queens. Apparently, the two girls had been riding on top of a southbound 7 train when they fell between the cars and were run over.

According to police, the incident occurred at the 111th Street station in Corona just before 11 PM. One of the girls, 15, was declared dead at the scene.

The other teen, also 15, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Sources told the New York Post she had a fractured skull and brain bleeding.

This tragic incident was, of course, easily preventable by not subway surfing. But unfortunately, it’s a pretty enduring trend, with many young kids not realizing the very real and serious risks.

Just last week, a 13-year-old boy was killed while subway surfing in Ridgewood. After his untimely death, New York City Transit President Demetrius Crichlow said the loss was “another heartbreaking situation where a child tragically mistook riding outside subway cars for some kind of joyride.”

“I implore anyone who thinks surfing trains is a game—and parents, friends, and teachers who can persuade them otherwise—to understand the deadly risk and ride inside,” Crichlow said.

Subway surfing has become so prevalent in recent years that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) even launched a campaign against it called “Ride Inside, Stay Alive” last year.

“To combat this dangerous behavior, the MTA has partnered with the NYPD and New York City students on a public information campaign to discourage subway surfing,” the MTA website states. “The campaign includes public service announcements recorded by students; digital signage throughout the subway system; handouts for students returning to school in September; and social media posts.”

According to the website, the MTA’s goal is to spread awareness—especially among young people—of the deadly risks of subway surfing. They urge you to report any unsafe behavior to MTA employees or police, as doing so can save lives.