Success of ‘Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’ Might Push ‘Final Fantasy’ Back To Turn-Based Combat

In a recent Square Enix shareholder meeting, an investment media reporter revealed how Final Fantasy games could return to turn-based combat following the success of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. According to the journalist, the Japanese publisher believes the classic RPG battle system is the “foundation” of Square Enix.

Could ‘Final Fantasy’ Games Get Turn-Based Combat Because of ‘Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’?

This latest news comes from ‘yuzz__‘, an Investment Media reporter who made a social media post on June 24 detailing his interaction with the studio. During the meeting, the user brought up the recent success of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. The new IP has specifically been praised for its turn-based combat. Yuzz told Square Enix that he would like to see games like Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest return to this classic combat system that they helped popularize.

“Additionally, I expressed the desire for new Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy titles to be command-based RPGs, explaining this by referencing the shift in direction from FF16 and the success of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which gained attention in 2025.” Interestingly, Square Enix responded to his proposal, acknowledging that they will make turn-based games in the future.

“Regarding command-based RPGs, they are aware of Expedition 33 and consider command-based RPGs to be Square Enix’s origin and foundation. They value the command-based RPG genre and plan to continue delivering games in this style in the future.” Now, it should be pointed out Square Enix didn’t specifically mention Final Fantasy or Dragon Quest. The studio only confirmed they will make more turn-based games in the future. However, it seems like a potential possibility given both series’ rich turn-based history.

Not All ‘FF’ Games Need to be Turn-Based, But A Few Would Be Nice

I wanted to take a quick moment to defend modern Final Fantasy games. For starters, I actually think FF16 is an incredible, underrated action RPG. The game’s Eikon power system is an interesting twist on the typical magic-based attacks seen in the genre. And don’t even get me started on the Eikon battles, which are basically an Attack on Titan combat simulator. Seriously, they are some of the most epic moments I’ve experienced in gaming.

Heck, I even think Final Fantasy 15‘s combat is a lot of fun. While it technically had an option to slow down combat, I had a blast zipping around with Noctis’ warp-striking ability. Lastly, I will die on the hill that FF7 Rebirth is one of the best games I’ve played in years. And a big part of that is its complex action-oriented combat. For all the gripes people have about Square Enix abandoning turn-based, I think the studio has really refined its modern battle systems.

All that said, the lifelong JRPG fan inside of me does yearn for a classic Final Fantasy game again. I think a big part of that is the release of games like Bravely Default and Octopath Traveler. So, of course I would love to see Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest go back to turn-based combat. But I still think there is space for some FF games to also have action-oriented gameplay.