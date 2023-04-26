How to Dress Like Your Favorite ‘Succession’ Characters

Whaddup, my disgusting brothers? Are you hungry? Because we’re about to make a Tomelette with some freshly cracked Greggs and spoon-feed you a big honking bite of Succession fashion. If you’ve been too distracted by the F-bombs and constant manipulation to pay close attention to what the characters are wearing, just know that there are people putting A LOT of thought into your favorite Succession characters’ wardrobes. Like the old adage “money talks and wealth whispers,” the Roy family and their revolving cavalcade of lackeys are always trying to send a message with their style, or lack thereof. Here are all the looks that are lowkey stealing scenes on the HBO dark comedy we can’t get enough of.

Kendall Roy

While you may think Kendall looks like a try-hard, he’s evolved a lot over the seasons, from Lanvin sneakers and a vintage-looking Enfants Riches Déprimés T-shirt with Brioni suits to Tom Ford suede bombers, Margiela T-shirts, and Loro Piana cashmere baseball hats. Costume designer Michelle Matland told Harper’s Bazaar that while she shops at the outlets and occasionally Zara for the rest of the cast, Kendall’s wardrobe is “Tom Ford, Gucci, really best of the best stuff. Not because Jeremy [Strong] is prissy about it, but because he wants to be authentic—and he’s really done his homework.” Which makes sense, dramaturgically.

If you aren’t willing to shell out $500 for a baseball cap (or $300 for a Blade ride over Manhattan), try Allbirds’ brushed wool cap and Everlane tees for high-quality, yet affordable options at prices decidedly friendlier than those of Margiela.

Logan Roy

While Logan is still technically new money, he has the sensibility of old-money style, and wouldn’t be caught dead with any large insignia on his clothing. He’s sporting $500+ Zegna caps, Ralph Lauren “power cardigans,” and understated Moncler rain jackets.

You can currently grab an on-sale Ralph Lauren shawl “power” cardigan for under $150 at Bloomingdale’s, or get a really good dupe from L.L. Bean for less than $90.

Roman Roy

He’s going for the casual tech-bro billionaire look, not the stiff suits of a staunch Wall Street financier. Roman is never seen in a tie, and rarely even a long-sleeve. He wants to appear calm and laid back—the antithesis of his actual personality. He’s usually in some sort of casual fabric like cotton or linen, and was even spotted in Cole Haan shoes last season; he chooses to show off when it comes to accessories like expensive watches and Bottega belts.

Massimo Dutti makes (an even cooler) linen shirt that could easily be found in Romulus’s repertoire. Snag an equally yuppie belt at Banana Republic.

Shiv Roy

Talk about a style evolution—when we first met Shiv she was working in politics for a liberal senator and now, she has transitioned into a big, powerful (but still a little messy) business woman. She’s been rocking power blazers from McQueen and Ralph Lauren, and daring hybrid hooded puffer-trench coats from Mackage. But the constant here, of course, is turtlenecks.

Siobhon’s look can easily be copied with less expensive versions, as she’s basically dressing in really expensive corporate attire, with a little bit more taste than your average bridge-and-tunneler.

Tom Wambsgans

We love to hate, hate to love good old Wambsgans. The deliverer of such incredible one-liners as the now infamous “ludicrously capacious bag” still can’t win with the Roys. From his extra-puffy Moncler vest to his offensively clean Tod’s sneakers, Shiv jabs are the reason that “people don’t take [him] seriously, because [his] shoes are so white.” Let’s not forget Tom’s Zegna suit that Roman refers to as looking like a ​​“divorce attorney from the Twin Cities.” Poor Tom.

It’s easy to get Tom’s look for a lot less, and you’d probably get less ridiculed by the Roys.

Greg Hirsch

When we first meet the gargantuan 6’7” cousin Greg, he’s literally throwing up into the head of his theme park character costume, so there was never really anywhere to go other than up. Later on, we see him in a schlubby button down and pleated khakis and an army jacket, his beginning attempt at looking “professional,” and later we get to see Greg come alive in knit polos, linen suits, and gold Ray Bans. Of all the characters, his actual wardrobe is the most realistic, in terms of affordability—he wears brands like Rag & Bone, Acne, and Theory.

Connor Roy

Connor is a simple, sweet boy that looks like his mother still dresses him. He’s mostly in Ralph Lauren, with some Brooks Brothers and Barbour scattered in. His clothes are much less a “power move”—he looks like your average Upper East Side joe.

No offense to Connor, but he probably even has some J. Crew in his closet.

Lukas Matsson

In the most recent episode of the show, [spoiler alert] there is a clear divide between Matsson (played by statuesque viking Alexander Skarsgård) and the Waystar Royco crew. He saunters around in Fjällräven turtlenecks and windbreakers, because he has other ways of expressing his particular brand of masculinity, aside from $1,000 sweaters.

Don’t forget to pack your shoes for the subway.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.