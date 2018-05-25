Listen to Sufjan Stevens and James Blake Reimagine Moses Sumney

Folk-soul auteur Moses Sumney has released a surprise new EP featuring collaborations with Sufjan Stevens, James Blake and Alex Isley. The EP, which features the extended version of Aromanticism track “Make Out in My Car” released earlier this week, has been titled Make Out in My Car (Chameleon Suite), as it features reimaginings of the original track.

Alex Isley turns her version into a duet, laying a smooth, honeyed vocal next to Sumney’s. James Blake’s version of the track is a remix featuring new vocals and new verses. Glitchy and warped, it sounds like something closer to FKA Twigs or Sampha than a regular Moses Sumney song. (I’ve never heard a Moses Sumney track in ‘the club’, but this is probably the closest he’ll ever get.) Sufjan Stevens’ reimagining is a cover of the song, and it’s a goddamn stunner. A typically intimate affair, Sufjan’s reimagining could easily slot into one of his own records. Listen to the entire EP below:

https://open.spotify.com/embed/album/5WI3QDHU8Z2ypfVRsJBtKy

Sumney recently released a beautiful music video for Aromanticism track “Quarrel“, as well as a visual for the extended version of “Make Out in My Car”. He also performed with Sufjan Stevens at the Oscars. James Blake released a new song, “Don’t Miss It“, earlier today.



