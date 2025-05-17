Sufjan Stevens Says ‘The Bible Is Very Gay’—And He Makes Some Solid Points

Musician Sufjan Stevens has some very interesting thoughts on religion, and I’m not going to get into a theological debate over whether or not he’s right, but I will say… points were made.

During a recent interview with Vulture, the singer-songwriter opened up about faith and shared that he’s had some evolving views on the Christian scriptures lately, in particular the story of Jesus Christ.

“The Bible’s very gay,” he said. “Just all men. That’s what you get when there’s a patriarchy that’s endured for so long. Jesus was single, never married; Disciples were all dudes…” Going on to comment on the text as a whole, Stevens added, “[It] is very sexual. It’s erotic. Look at Catholic art through the ages, Baroque art. It’s all very fleshy and sensual and full of naked bodies.”

“I’ve always embraced that,” Stevens continued. “I’ve always felt that my relationship to God is a very intimate and sensual one. Sacraments are. It’s engaging with God in a physical way. You’re literally eating the flesh and drinking the blood of God during the Eucharist. It doesn’t get much more erotic than that. If you’re a vampire, that’s the ultimate erotic experience.”

Sufjan Stevens was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome in 2023

In addition to his thoughts on the Bible, Stevens also offered a health update on living with Guillain-Barré syndrome, which he was diagnosed with in 2023. “I’m okay. Situation normal, all up, kind of a thing,” he explained. “I’ve had some pretty difficult things happen to me, so I’m in a state of repair and survival.”

However, while he’s doing OK, Stevens made it clear he won’t be performing live anytime soon. “I’m not really in any state of mind or any position to go on tour yet. But I’m starting to see the light,” he said.

“I’m starting to feel a sense of direction toward something meaningful and substantial,” Stevens added. “I’ve been focusing on the moment and on things that feel very silly and Zen: serenity and acceptance and duty and stewardship.”