‘Sugar Dating’ Is On the Rise In Malaysia. Naturally, It’s Being Banned.

Malaysia is trying to ban a dating app that pairs so-called sugar babies with higher-income sugar daddies or mommies after reports suggested the platform was attracting an unusually high amount of students from local universities looking to cover tuition costs or as an alternative source of income during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Sugar dating, mutually beneficial relationships and an unconventional form of dating, has grown in popularity in many countries across Asia, especially following lockdowns. These relationships and arrangements can involve money, gifts or other incentives in exchange for time and companionship. Sex may or may not be part of the deal.

But it has stirred intense debate in the predominantly Muslim country, where the practice of sugar dating has drawn the ire of conservative politicians and critics.

That anger is focused on Sugarbook, founded by Malaysian entrepreneur Darren Chan and marketed as “Asia’s most critically-acclaimed” sugar dating platform. The popular site, also available as a mobile app, claims to “facilitate honest and transparent relationships” and also boasts of a “safe and discreet online networking environment” that prioritizes anonymity and privacy.

After reports emerged about its widespread use and rising popularity, Malaysian authorities blocked access to the site. Several conservative politicians, including a deputy minister for religious affairs, lodged official complaints and called for the company to be banned outright.

“This is something that is very sad for us. The app should be prevented from being used in our country Malaysia as it encourages people to do things that are not right and violate the laws including sharia law,” Ahmad Marzuk Shaary told the state media outlet Bernama.

The country’s official internet regulator, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), said it would launch an investigation into Sugarbook and take “appropriate action” against users if violations were found, citing allegations of prostitution.



“The MCMC is concerned about the recent marketing gimmick by ‘sugar daddy-sugar baby’ dating site Sugarbook that claimed many Malaysian women, especially university students, have offered themselves as ‘sugar babies’ on its app,” it said in a statement.

“The police will take further action if there are elements of prostitution involved.”

Representatives for Sugarbook told VICE World News that they were aware of the ban and were taking measures to ensure it did not happen in other countries. “We believe that the Malaysian government knows what’s best for the people and acted in good faith,” its CEO Chan said in an emailed statement.

Access to the site remains blocked within the country but is reachable through a slightly tweaked url in an apparent attempt to dodge the shutdown.

In a previous public statement, Chan reported a 40 percent increase in Malaysian sugar babies—the users offering time or services for money—on the platform, with 12,705 registered students across 10 schools.

“The average sugar baby gets up to RM2,500 ($620) in monthly allowances. It’s a great help to struggling university students, especially during these trying times,” he said.



“Dating someone who is more successful or experienced comes with its perks, and financial incentives are just one of them. They get to connect with high-net-worth individuals as well as pursue career advancements.”

One private university, however, objected to the popularity of the site on campuses, blasting alleged “attempts to encourage youth to partake in immorality.”

A separate survey from another sugar dating service called Seeking Arrangement also revealed that Malaysia was home to 42,500 registered sugar daddies—the third-highest figure in Asia after India (338,000) and Indonesia (60,250).

One Malaysian sugar baby, a 23-year-old law student from the capital Kuala Lumpur who wanted to only be known as Rey, said that she and others were undeterred by the “heavy handed” action by the authorities, and would still continue pursuing interactions with her clients.

“At the end of the day, we are all doing what it takes to survive this pandemic,” she told VICE World News.

“Maybe the authorities should consider why many of us have turned to this business of sugar dating in the first place, rather than cut off a means of lucrative financial income for us that supports not just ourselves but also our families.”

