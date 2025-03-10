Suge Knight Claims Prince Once Tricked Him Into a Meeting With Diddy

Suge Knight and Sean “Diddy” Combs have never been what you could call “friendly” with one another. The two men have always been infamously contentious with one another, and Suge even claims they once had a tense confrontation because of Prince.

Hot New Hip-Hop reports that, during a recent interview with The Art Of Dialogue, Suge recalled the story, explaining that it all started while he was sitting at a table at The Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood.

Videos by VICE

Someone approached him and said, “Hey, Prince is doing the show right now. He wants you to come in right now and watch his show and he’s got a table for you,” to which Suge replied, “So I’m like, I go on there.”

“So I left everybody at the table, I went there solo, you know? Prince set me down at a table where Puffy was there, Nas was there, there was a couple of people there,” Suge continued, then saying, “And when I sit at this table, Prince is the coldest gangster in the world.”

“Don’t let [him] fool y’all,” he added, “He’s playing a guitar and said, ‘What’s up?’ and starts laughing ’cause he knows. He must have been mad at Puffy ’cause he planted me at that table.”

Suge went on to claim that he got under Diddy’s skin with some comments he made, leading to Diddy standing up in anger and having security guards escort Suge away.

Suge Knight Accused Snoop Dogg of Being Involved With Tupac’s Death

Diddy isn’t the only foe that Suge—who is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence on a manslaughter charge—has been hurling accusations at lately. He also claimed, in his conversation with The Art of Dialogue, that Ray J told him Snoop Dogg admitted to being involved in the death of 2Pac.

“You brag about all these phone calls recorded,” Suge claimed. “You brag about how Snoop tell you and told you he’s a part of the people who put bread to kill Pac […] That’s why I say don’t mention 2Pac’s name in none of your interviews, because you fuck with the m***r Snoop who said he had something to do with it.”

Hot New Hip-Hop later reported that The Art of Dialogue made a social media post about Suge’s claims, and Snoop wound up in the comments. “This n**ga won’t stop talking about me,” he wrote, then implying that Suge is upset over Snoop owning the record label he co-founded, Death Row Records, which was Snoop’s original label home.

“Mad cuz I own Death Row,” Snoop added. “I realize your lies.” The “Gin and Juice” rapper purchased the record label in 2022, which Suge was not happy about.