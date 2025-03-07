Suge Knight Tried to Overturn His 28-Year Prison Sentence. It Didn’t Go Well.

Suge Knight will remain incarcerated after a failed attempt to have his 28-year prison sentence overturned.

Los Angeles County Judge Laura F. Priver denied the Death Row Records co-founder’s appeal request, arguing that Knight waited too long to file, and adding that he seemed insincere, Rolling Stone reported. Suge reportedly claimed that the delay in filing was caused by improper assistance from his previous lawyer.

“It is clear that the petitioner was not as isolated or as helpless to act as he wishes this court to believe,” Judge Priver wrote in her ruling. “He was able to file the writ in a timely manner had he chosen to do so.” The judge also cited other motions that Knight had filed as examples that he was, in fact, previously able to submit legal paperwork without issue.

Suge Knight’s new lawyer, David Kenner, has since released a statement, making it clear that he does not agree with the decision. “I find this decision to be shocking and unconscionable,” Kenner told Rolling Stone. “I think the court has grossly erred in the decision it rendered, I think it is legally improper and the court did not follow the law.”

Suge Knight Is Behind Bars on Manslaughter Charges

Suge Knight first filed his petition two years ago, in 2023. He argued that his permanent prison housing, the COVID-19 pandemic, and losing sight in one eye, negatively impacted his ability to file for appeal.

Currently, Knight is serving a 28-year sentence behind bars in San Diego, stemming from a manslaughter charge over a 2015 hit-and-run incident. Knight ran over local businessman Terry Carter, claiming that he was violently ambushed and fleeing for his life.

However, prosecutors argued that Knight intentionally ran over Carter because of a personal matter. They believe he was angry about being turned away from a meeting with Dr. Dre and Ice Cube — for the movie Straight Outta Compton — which took place earlier in the day.

Suge Knight ultimately ended up taking a plea deal in 2018. It’s unclear if he will have another chance to appeal his sentence.