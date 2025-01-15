‘Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League’ Has An Official Ending Now, And It’s The Most “Comic Book” Conclusion Ever

(This article will contain major spoilers for the ending of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. Read at your own risk.)

Remember when we learned that Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League would be canon to the Batman: Arkham games? Then, we were introduced to a Justice League that hadn’t been established in that in-game universe and were expected to care about them? Good times, goooood times.

Well, after an interesting run, Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League received its final update yesterday. Along with an offline mode and a few weapons, the game also has a definitive ending! And, if you’re familiar with comic books at all, it won’t be too surprising. If you happen to be new to the nonsense surrounding comic book tropes, I’m so sorry, my sweet child. So, the “corrupted” Justice League it was insisted was the true League? Turns out: “lol They were clones the whole time!”

‘suicide squad kill the justice league’ goes out on… *a* note, for sure

Unfortunately, it’s just another day for me. Do you know how many times they pull the ol’ clones card in comics? That, or “corrupted” versions from another universe, or a big doomsday event that resets everyone’s status quo and wipes the slate clean so we can do it all over again. Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League ain’t doing anything new. But, for all the build-up, it is a little perplexing that we landed on “Just bring the Justice League back anyway.”

I feel so sorry for Rocksteady, man. I don’t personally blame the developers for decisions they likely had no control over. Imagine working on this for so long, having the least interesting version go through to satisfy the live-service trend, and then watching as it perishes slowly and painfully.

Rocksteady tried their best with the tools they had to work with. You can absolutely see the shadows of a great game in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. When you meet corrupted Batman for the first time, that sequence was cool! The Batman Museum is one of the most creative parts of the game! The whole project ended up being incredibly unfortunate. Well, I suppose the best we can hope for is that Rocksteady doesn’t get shuttered completely. The studio already experienced heartbreaking layoffs. Maybe Rocksteady can go back to the well and release a game heralding a return to form for the team! …I hope.