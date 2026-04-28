Suki Waterhouse Just Announced A 2026 North American Tour

Suki Waterhouse has announced a headlining North American tour for summer and fall 2026.

Dubbed The Loveland Tour, the outing will see the indie-pop singer making her way across the continental U.S. and Canada, with stops including some iconic venues including the Hollywood Forever Cemetery and NYC’s Radio City Music Hall.

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The Loveland Tour kicks off July 22 in Phoenix, Arizona. Subsequent stops include Stern Grove Festival in San Francisco, Salt Lake City’s Twilight Concert Series, and Lollapalooza in Chicago, among many more.

In support will be Charlotte Lawrence, Rochelle Jordan, and Love Spells at select dates. View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.

Suki Waterhouse 2026 Tour: How to Get Tickets

Tickets to Suki Waterhouse’s The Loveland Tour will first be available via an artist presale starting on Wednesday, April 29 at 10 AM local time. Sign up here for access. Additional presales will follow. General onsale begins Friday, May 1st at 10 AM local via Ticketmaster.

You can also find Suki Waterhouse tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

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July 22, 2026 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre ^

July 23, 2026 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Forever Cemetery ^

July 26, 2026 – San Francisco, CA – Stern Grove Festival *^

July 27, 2026 – Salt Lake City, UT – Twilight Concert Series ^

July 28, 2026 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium ^

July 31, 2026 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza *

August 2, 2026 – St. Charles, IA – Hinterland Music Festival*

August 3, 2026 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre ^

August 6, 2026 – Seattle, WA – Woodland Park Zoo ^

August 7, 2026 – Portland, OR – The Square ^

August 8, 2026 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum ^

September 18, 2026 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre ^

September 19, 2026 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum ^

September 21, 2026 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia ^

September 22, 2026 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^

September 24, 2026 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall ^

September 27, 2026 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz +

September 29, 2026 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy #

September 30, 2026 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues #

October 1, 2026 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live #

October 6, 2026 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion #

October 12, 2026 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant #

October 13, 2026 – Milwaukee, WI – Landmark Credit Union Live #

October 14, 2026 – Nashville, TN – The Truth #

October 16, 2026 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit #

October 17, 2026 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom #

*Indicates Festival Performance

^With Special Guest Charlotte Lawrence

#With Special Guest Rochelle Jordan

+With Special Guest Love Spells