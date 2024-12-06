Sum 41 Cancels Tour Due to Singer Deryck Whibley’s Health

Sum 41 will be missing an entire run of their final world tour, due to singer Deryck Whibley’s health. The punk rock band has canceled the Australian leg of their 2024 tour after Whibley came down with pneumonia and doctors strongly urged him not to perform.

“It is with deep sadness and regret that we announce our 2024 Australian tour is unable to proceed,” Sum 41 offered in a statement. “We were beyond excited to deliver this tour from December 4 – December 12, and connect with our Aussie fans once more. Now that we’re here though, and under the guidance and direction of multiple Australian doctors, it’s clear that Deryck is too unwell to perform. We understand and appreciate your disappointment — we’re gutted too.”

“The good news is Good Things Festival is still going ahead in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane this weekend with an incredible line-up of local and international acts,” the band’s statement added. “We can’t be there, but get along for us and have the best time.”

Notably, this is not the first time Whibley has come down with pneumonia. In 2023, he was hospitalized for the illness, as reported by Metal Injection, eventually recovering and getting back on the road.

While the Australian shows are canceled, Sum 41 is still set to play their final concerts in Canada in January. Dates are below:

1/10 Victoria, BC Save on Foods Memorial Centre

1/11 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

1/13 Kelowna, BC Prospera Place

1/16 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

1/17 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

1/18 Saskatoon, SK Sasktel Centre

1/20 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Place

1/23 St. Catharines, ON Meridian Centre

1/24 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

1/25 Laval, QC Bell Place

1/27 London, ON Budweiser Gardens

1/28 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

1/30 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena