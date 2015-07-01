[Summer Break of the Future] Sunburn Art Is Going Viral

via

Netizens seem to be strategically painting themselves with sunscreen in designs far outstripping Coppertone smiley faces or lewd pool-side pranks. These tanners are turning melanin into masterpieces: under the hashtag, #sunburnart, the movement’s heating up on social media. It’s so trendy, in fact, that we’re certain that sunbathers of the future will take full advantage of forecasted UV super storms to give themselves a new kind of temporary tattoo.

But before you go burning Basquiat crowns into your back, let it be known that the Skin Cancer Foundation ranks any sunburn as “a very bad idea“: “It looks bad, hurts, peels and inflicts long-lasting, wrinkle-inducing damage. It’s especially bad for children: Even one blistering burn may double their lifetime risk of melanoma, a serious skin cancer. Below, a few contemporary sun bathers show shades of sunburns to come:

