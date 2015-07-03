[Summer Break of the Future] The Molten Lava BBQ

In the future, our veggie burgers and turkey dogs just might be barbecued over a hot pot of liquid rock. In fact, it’s already a reality: in the video below, watch geologists at Syracuse University’s Lava Project cook up a couple steaks over a stream of lava. Whereas most grills don’t exceed temperatures of 700-degrees Fahrenheit, this new lava-stove peaks out at 2,120°F. Though this may make the coveted medium-rare harder to perfect, showing off a volcano-fueled grill at the next neighborhood block party might just be worth some burnt tips.

