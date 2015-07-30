[Summer Break of the Future] The Space Age Picnic Backpack

Images courtesy of AtelierTERATOMA.

With their high tech, astronautically-inspired designs, TECHNOPICNIC backpacks grant citydwellers with a Space Age substitute for Luddite picnic practices. From Spanish designers Eugenio Fernandez and Victor Nouman at AtelierTERATOMA, these knapsacks consider (and incorporate) all the needs of the average urban picnicker: the most tricked-out TECHNOPICNIC pack boasts an assemblage of digital paraphernalia including a set of speakers for the ultimate al fresco soiree, USB hubs to charge your mobile device, cup holders, a screen to receive messages (via Bluetooth), and even a solar panel for on-the-spot energy. The other products riff on the layperson’s picnic essentials with minimalistic, removable tables, blankets, and pavement pillows. Now, all you need is the right space suit.

Videos by VICE

Below, plan your next urban outing with AtelierTERATOMA’s TECHNOPICNIC backpacks:

See more futuristic products and design concepts on AtelierTERATOMA’s website.

Related:

Use Your LED Backpack to Signal From Your Bike

Make It Wearable | The Concepts: Creating Wearable Sound

Wearable Experiments Humanize Tech Through Touch