Summer Is Here, and Twitter Is Drooling Over This VTuber’s Thirst Trap

Is it hot where you live? It’s hot where I live. It’s supposed to hit 100 degrees in Brooklyn tomorrow. Yes, summer began on June 20th, and Mother Nature decided to kick down the door with a heat wave that’s giving my air conditioner a run for its money. But as hot as it may be, there’s one thing hotter than the first week of summer: VShojo’s Zentreya. Erm, I mean, Zentreya’s recent thirst trap series, posted to Twitter in the thick of the summer heat.

The zentreya u.s.a. bikini has arrived

Waypoint recently declared Zen the most popular VTuber on Twitch, at least by hours viewed. She’s also one of the most watched streamers on the entire platform, sitting comfortably in the top 50 of all accounts on the site. Anyway, Zen decided to grace Twitter with a render of herself in dragon form with an American flag bikini, captioned “Hey” with a star emoji. Shot from a low angle, the post collected a whopping 4,400 likes in less than three hours.

Other VTubers were quick to praise Zen for her summer looks. August Anomaly shot a reply off to the dragon VTuber, stating, “she can fix me.” Meanwhile, Mythic Talent’s Yoclesh declared “USA USA USA ZEN FOR PRESIDENT,” admittedly a candidacy this reporter could get behind. Zen proceeded to follow up the post with a second thirst trap. Stating “Hell yeah” with a star emoji, the second shot features Zen in the same bikini but lifting her hips, showing her curves. The post was shared at 1:24pm EST and surpassed 1,300 likes by the top of the hour.

It’s no secret that showing some skin works wonders on Twitter. Flirty imagery is one of the most common and popular metas in VTubing for social media visibility, resulting in a culture of thirst traps and “sussy” shots from creators. These can range from tame to sultry to downright silly, and everything in between. But yes, if you’re on VTuber Twitter, you’ve likely seen more than a few follows donning their bikinis for the summer. Even among VTubers that aren’t exactly known for doing so. In the end, the approach turns heads, converts onlookers into followers, and even brings people into streams. Just keep in mind that not everyone’s bikini shots are thirst traps. Some people just think beachwear is cute and want to look fashionable.

But yes. It’s bikini season, folks. Expect more VTubers to post thirst traps this summer. Sun’s out, buns out. Or not. You do you. We won’t judge. But if you follow in Zen’s footsteps, we’ll support you. No matter how sussy your images get.