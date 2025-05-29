Summer Is STI Season—Here’s How to Tell Your Hookup You Tested Positive

Finding out you have an STI is uncomfortable. Realizing you need to tell your ex? That’s next-level awkward.

Whether you’re still friends or haven’t spoken since the breakup, they deserve to know. And yes, even if the thought of reaching out makes your stomach twist, saying nothing could have real consequences.

Videos by VICE

Gemma Nice, Sex and Relationship Coach at Condoms UK, shared with VICE that telling someone face-to-face is ideal if it feels safe. “Having the conversation in person shows respect and allows both of you to communicate openly and honestly,” she said. But if that isn’t realistic, a kind, concise message works too. Something like:

“Hey, I hope you’re well. I wanted to let you know I recently tested positive for [name of STI]. I think it’s important for you to get tested, too, just to be safe.”

If it’s been a while or things ended on a rough note, Nice recommends being honest and direct from the start. You might say, “I know we haven’t spoken in a while, but I need to tell you something that affects both of us.” Make it clear you’re not pointing fingers. This is about taking care of each other’s health.

Some people freeze at the idea of fielding follow-up questions, but understanding your diagnosis can help you feel more confident. Many STIs don’t cause obvious symptoms, so getting tested is important even if someone feels fine.

Summer Is STI Season: How to Tell Your Hookup You Tested Positive

Not everyone reacts well. If your ex gets defensive or angry, stay calm. “You’re not responsible for their reaction,” Nice said. “You’re doing the right thing by being honest.” If the conversation feels unsafe or starts to spiral, you can walk away. Many clinics can step in and anonymously contact former partners for you.

It’s also worth noting that STI rates often rise during summer. According to Nice, people are generally more social, more relaxed, and more likely to hook up. Between vacations, music festivals, and warm-weather flings, it’s easy to skip protection—especially if alcohol is involved. Some infections are also more common in certain regions, so travel can add another layer of risk.

Even if the conversation feels awkward, sharing this kind of information is responsible, respectful, and necessary. Being honest might not feel great in the moment, but it protects your health, their health, and everyone else down the line.