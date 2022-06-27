This On-Sale Rosé Subscription from Summer Water Will Keep the Wine Flowing

Alright, alright, alright! In the words of our resident cowboy-daddy, Matthew McConaughey, “good ideas are free—or at least they should be.” Couldn’t have said it better myself, brochacho, and the good folks at one of our favorite wine subscription brands agree—that’s why Summer Water Societé’s no-cost rosé subscription is the best thing to happen to us since Memorial Day weekend. If you like celebrating the end of a long, humid work week by popping open a frosty bottle of wine and pouring glasses of crisp rosé for all your friends, then buckle up, because you’re about to be downright giddy.

Summer Water Rose began its exclusive, summer-only subscription service in 2018, offering four preset shipments that became so popular, memberships quickly sold out and an ever-growing waitlist began. After years of devastated drinkers not making the list, the brand decided to give the program a Swan-level makeover. Now, subscribers get wine delivered directly to their doorsteps year-round, and there’s no cap on memberships. (You get a case, and you get a case! But that’s not even the best part—signing up for Societé is completely free, and you’ll receive 10% off every order, as well as free shipping and surprise goodies—plus, you can cancel anytime with no penalty.

If you’ve yet to try Summer Water’s delightfully refreshing, highly drinkable rosé, it’s a pale pink grenache-syrah blend, with notes of melon, pink rose petal, citrus peel, and a dry, mineral finish. Wine Enthusiast named this California central coast bottle an editor’s choice, and gave it a 91-point rating—which is saying a lot for a $20 wine. “It’s quite impressive that this wine stays fresh and vibrant,” says Enthusiast, “even though it’s a rather large production, available nationwide.”

If you’re a Vivino-obsessee, you’ll be happy to know that the crowd-sourced review app rates Summer Water at a 3.9 out of five stars, which is incredibly high—anything above a 4.2 is usually a very rare bottle, or at a considerably higher price point. It’s actually among the top six percent of all wines on Vivino, so it’s a safe bet that having a couple extra bottles on hand will always please a crowd. You can also opt for a shipment of Droplets—Summer Water’s extra-fun-sized mini bottles, which are perfect for sipping on the go, incognito-style, or for when you don’t want to commit to an entire bottle. One Droplet is the equivalent of a (very) generously poured glass, and the 24-pack equals six full-sized bottles.

If you’re like us, you’ve been teetering on the edge of committing to a wine subscription, but have debilitating anxiety about whether or not it will be worth the money (wine bottles over an Equinox membership any day, IMHO). And now, you can finally pull the trigger, because Summer Water’s Societé is the answer for all of us commitment-phobic yet delivery-dependent imbibers who want to impress our friends by always having a bottle of chilled rosé on hand—kind of like your parent’s really rich cool friend with the 500-bottle wine cellar.

Now get to sippin’, people.

