Summerween Is Here, and It’s Exactly What Halloween Fans Need Right Now

Fall has always been my favorite season, while Halloween has remained my favorite holiday since childhood. From homemade sweets and creamy, delicious coffee to the spooky decor and the mysterious yet cozy energy in the air, I absolutely love everything about the occasion. Let’s just say I deeply relate to the infamous lyrics, “We’ll have Halloween on Christmas…”

If I could recreate that same magic year-long, I’m convinced my life would be much brighter. (Maybe that’s a personal problem, but I digress…)

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Perhaps that’s why the idea of Summerween is so appealing to me. Celebrating Halloween months ahead of the actual date??? Don’t mind if I do. If anything, it gives me an excuse to put my decorations up early and make it through this scorching, humid season that is summer on the East Coast.

Summerween originated in Disney’s animated series, Gravity Falls. As Grunkle Stan so eloquently puts it: “The people of this town love Halloween so much, they celebrate it twice a year.”

If you want to live like you’re in Gravity Falls and host your own Summerween celebration, you’re in the right place. Here are four simple yet exciting ways to celebrate Summerween.

1. Have a Summerween Movie Marathon

A Summerween movie marathon is a great way to get into the spooky spirit. Try to choose films set in the summer. Think: summer camp classics, beach/vacation horrors, or even whimsical summer vibes, like Practical Magic, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Jaws, and Friday the 13th.

If possible, plan this marathon on a stormy night to set the stage even more. Grab your favorite Halloween candy and fall-themed snacks, light autumn-scented candles, decorate with orange string lights, and put on your coziest Halloween PJs to create the ideal ambiance for your evening.

2. Cultivate a Summerween Vibe In Your Home

One of the most obvious ways to celebrate Summerween is by decorating your home for the holiday. Many retailers sell Summerween decor, such as festive banners, pumpkin beach balls, Jack-O-Melons, surfing pumpkins, and skeleton pool floats. Find your favorite Summerween aesthetic, and dive right in.

For example, all year round, my apartment is decked with framed photos of the full moon, paintings of ravens and black cats, taper candles, string lights, and other whimsical/gothic elements. It doesn’t take much to transform your home into the ideal Summerween setting.

3. Host a Summerween Costume Party

There’s something so thrilling about dressing up for Halloween. Why limit costume parties to once a year? Summerween is the perfect opportunity to get weird and embrace your alter ego. If you want to stay on brand for summer, choose a seasonal costume like a mermaid, tourist, or camp counselor. Bonus points if you have a fire pit for s’mores and scary stories!

4. Spend the Weekend Baking Summerween Treats

To me, one of the best parts of Halloween is the baked goods. Thankfully, you can make them any time of the year—and you can even add a dose of summer to ‘em. For example: white-chocolate-covered strawberry ghosts, mini “boo!”-berry pies, graveyard dirt cups, and slasher s’mores. Don’t be afraid to get creative!

Then, enjoy them with loved ones while basking in the Summerween season, knowing the real holiday is just around the corner.