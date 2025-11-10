Summit Hits Peak Flavor With Its New THC Seltzers

You know Summit’s gummies, but the brand also just released some THC drinks that are worth climbing a mountain for. Maybe that’s an exaggeration, but they’re pretty damn good. While Summit has made some yummy gummies, these new drinks are showing the brand at its peak. With two straightforward and tasty flavors and a chill high, they’re a serious competitor in the world of THC drinks. Let’s crack open a Summit THC Seltzer and talk about ‘em.

Dosed With Balance

Staying true to the brand’s appreciation for a balanced dosage, these contain 5mg Delta-9 THC and 10mg CBD. They fall in line with the go-to dose for most people, enough to get regular users a little lifted. If you have a higher tolerance, you may need to have two or three before things get really fun. But for the beginners out there, these are an excellent way to elevate yourself all the way to the summit and vibe out.

The 10mg CBD helps mellow out the sensation, so you can fully relax into this easygoing high. It’s not enough to make you sleepy, but it’s just enough to soothe any weekday stresses and help you melt into the moment.

A Light Lift for Everyone

I know lots of brands like to describe their bevvies as social and uplifting, but they’re usually more calming. The Summit THC Seltzers fall into the lowkey category, giving you more of a chill, relaxing energy rather than a let’s-play-rage-cage vibe. But it does find a lovely sweet spot between sleepytime and a jittery high. You can hold a conversation and be a social butterfly, but you might not be ready for a karaoke set. That’s more of an alcohol thing, and we’re here for high times, right, everybody?

The haze with these drinks is light, so you’re not surrounded by a THC fog, keeping you clearer-headed. You won’t feel like your mind is moving super slowly or anything like that. If you’re ever taken Delta-8 gummies or a similar product, this is a comparable high. It feels comfortable and a little silly. You’ll be carefree, but not cloudy, which does make this a fabulous option for board game nights, cooking dinner, or dog walks.

Soft & Breezy or Rich & Juicy

You know when you taste a drink and go, “huh, that’s interesting?” That didn’t happen with these. The flavor labels are spot-on, so there are no surprises or “that doesn’t really taste like XYZ.” No games or misleads here, just familiar and well-done flavors that deliver exactly what you expect. And Summit has two options right now:

Orange Passionfruit

courtesy of author

It’s like one sip is clearly orangey, and then the next is all passionfruit, and it just goes a little back and forth until you realize that Summit has perfectly balanced these two flavors so they’re happily holding hands. No one is fighting for the spotlight. I know it sounds like a simple feat, but with most drinks that have flavor combos like this, the taste leans heavily toward one profile.

I love how soft and smooth this flavor is. It doesn’t have the richness of orange juice or Sunny D. Instead, it’s like Orangina, complete with the delicate fizziness. If you know, you know, and if you don’t, go find an Orangina cause they’re fantastic. The scent and initial sip scream Orangina, and then it finishes off by revealing that subtly tart and sweet passionfruit taste that brings a breezy tropical taste.

Blueberry Pomegranate

courtesy of author

This one is a much richer, juicier flavor. Where the Orange Passionfruit is airy and soft, this flavor is deep, like blueberry juice. Once again, it balances both flavor profiles better than most drinks, so you truly get the blueberry bliss and the pomegranate perkiness. It’s a decadent taste that feels like you’re biting into a sweet fruit from a whimsical tree, plus, it gets you high.

The light fizziness helps to soften that rich flavor, but it isn’t overly carbonated. No bloating here, friends. For me, the Orange Passionfruit gets first place, but this is a very close, fruity second.

A Stylish Revamp

I cannot tell a lit, Summit’s usual packaging aesthetic is not my absolute favorite. But it feels like they’re heading toward a rebrand with the new seltzer release. Summit’s usual packaging is just as colorful, but the font choice feels more rigid (ya know, like a mountain).

The new drinks have a groovier, funkier, fresher vibe. They’re not desperately 1970s-themed or anything, but definitely have a more playful and fluid vibe that matches the brand’s products. I love the contrasting colors that align with the flavors, ensuring you know exactly which taste you’re reaching for. I’m super into this new aesthetic.

Ground Level Prices

I always like to break down the cost per can for you guys, but Simmut does it for you on their site. Are they coming for my job? Nah. Anyway, it breaks down to between $5 and about $6.70 for a one-time purchase. The bigger the pack, the cheaper the can. If you do a subscription situation, you get an extra 15% off, so the cans cost between $4.25 and $5.70 each.

The average price for a 5mg THC canned drink is between $6 and $6.50, so these can be a fabulous deal if you opt for a bigger order or a subscription. Summit’s for sure one of my favorite brands for my budget stoners, and the drinks are no exception.

Summit Is Climbing My List of Faves

They’re full of flavor, full of fizz, and full (sort of) of THC. The new Summit THC Seltzers are a stellar choice for my budgeters, my newbies, and my fruit lovers. If you want that gentle, “functional” buzz, this will deliver it. You can sip them while relaxing or take them on the go, and they work either way. So head to a summit or keep things at ground level — totally up to you.

