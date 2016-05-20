Summoning Healing Spirits In Post-Earthquake Haiti

About This Project: Support for Broadly in Haiti and the 360˚ filming of this project comes from Vaseline.

Broadly teams up with Academy Award-nominated director, Lucy Walker in search of healing in Haiti. We travel to the heart of Port-au-Prince, Haiti to join Priestess Manbo Katy as she summons the spirits to help heal her community. Six years after the 2010 earthquake, which killed more than 160,000 and left over a million people without a home, Haiti is still in dire need of physical, emotional, and spiritual healing.

Katy comforts all those who orbit in her sphere, feeding their stomachs and their souls with a combination of financial support and traditional Vodou healing practices. We follow Katy and those whose lives she’s touched as they gather, adorn the temple, and prepare for the celebration of the dead, an immersive and transformative ceremony that will call on the spirits to protect the community.

Watch Now: Enter the 360˚ World of Vodou Healing in Haiti



Get the 360˚ Experience

Join Vodou healer Katy in 360º as she prepares for a celebration of the dead – an immersive and transformative ceremony that will call on the spirits to protect the community.

If you are on a mobile device, click here to view on YouTube. You can also click the title of the film in the top left corner of the below player, or download the YouTube app. On a desktop, the 360˚ experience can be viewed in Chrome or Firefox.

How to Watch in Virtual Reality

We’ve partnered with Vrse to bring you Manbo Katy’s Vodou work in virtual reality. Download the Vrse app to immerse yourself in this experience. Learn more about how to watch VR.