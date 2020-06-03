Sun Dried Tomato Paste Pasta Recipe

Serves 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

¾ cup|88 grams grated parmesan cheese, plus more to serve

¼ cup|60 ml red wine vinegar

¾ teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

½ teaspoon chile flakes

1 (7.9-ounce|225-gram) jar sun dried tomatoes

1 (4.5-ounce|130-gram) tube tomato paste

2 garlic cloves, peeled

¼ cup|60 ml olive oil

1 pound|450 grams mezze maniche rigate or penne rigate

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Combine the cheese, vinegar, salt, chili flakes, sun dried tomatoes and their oil, tomato paste, and garlic in a food processor and purée until almost smooth. Makes 1 ¾ cups|414 ml. Bring a large saucepan of generously salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook until al dente, about 12 minutes. Drain, reserving ¾ cup|190 ml cooking liquid. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium-low. Add the pesto and cook, stirring occasionally, until the pesto has darkened slightly in color, about 10 minutes. Add the pasta and cooking liquid and cook until glossy. Season with salt and pepper and divide among plates. Serve with more parmesan cheese on top.

