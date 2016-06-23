Sun Tea Is the Best, Laziest Warm-Weather Drink

Hark! It’s finally breaking 70 degrees on the regular, which means it’s time to return to putting ice in your coffee, your tea, and pretty much everything else. Down in Texas, where the sun blazes hot and everything is bigger, they whip up a little thing called sun tea in times like these.

When she visited the MUNCHIES garden for an installment of our column Dirty Work, Courtney McBroom of Large Marge showed us how to use the powers of that big crazy ball of fire in the sky to make one bitchin’ drink.

It’s crazy-easy: Grab your coolest-looking jar and add a few handfuls of your favorite fresh herbs, as well as juicy stonefruit, some citrus peel, lots of sugar, and a bunch of tea bags. Then put it in the sun for a while, and be as lazy as you wish while all the flavors meld and mix and brew. Three hours, six hours—whatever feels and tastes right.

Did we mention that it’s great with vodka? You can thank us later. You know, in a few hours. Whenever you feel like it.