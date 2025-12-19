The THC Gummy Equivalent of Logging Off for the Weekend

Whether it’s Sunday at 10 p.m. or Wednesday at 1 p.m., the Sunday Scaries 5mg Delta-9 Gummies will wash over you with relaxation and peace. These mild-dose gummies can be your new go-to for those tougher days or the weekends when you want to be particularly chilled out.

With four scrumptious fruit flavors, a dose that can work for beginners, heavy users, and everyone in between, and a reasonable price, these are a decent gummy for just about anyone.

Lift Level: How Strong are sunday scaries’ delta-9 gummies?

The Sunday Scaries 5mg Delta-9 Gummies contain, you guessed it, 5mg of Delta-9 THC. They also have 25mg of CBD in each gummy, which helps create an easygoing and enjoyable high. And that’s why we’re all here, ay?

The lab results show exactly this dosage, so there are no other cannabinoids or compounds hiding in the formula, which is always nice to know. You’re getting straight Delta-9 and CBD — the good stuff. These can be an excellent gummy for beginners because there’s enough CBD to ease any anxious feelings that might come along with your high.

If you have no THC tolerance, 5mg might get you totally baked. For people with higher tolerances, one can be a light lift, and two can be a cozier high. I had two and found them to be lighter than expected, in a good way!

The CBD keeps things lowkey and comfortable. Plus, the formula is boosted with L-theanine, a compound commonly found in teas. It can help ease stress, giving the gummies a delightfully soothing effect.

High Times: How Will these gummies Make You Feel?

These THC gummies have an interesting effect when they first hit you. The high starts impressively fast, coming on within 15 minutes, but it’s not a hard hit. The body tingle and head buzz come on super slowly, giving you a gradual high that’s effortless to sink into.

This slow come-up makes it a safe choice for most newbies. You won’t be minding your business and then all of a sudden feel like you were thrown through a portal. The gummy gives you plenty of time to adjust and settle into the mild high.

After about an hour or so, I was around peak high, and it still felt light and airy. These didn’t make me tired or uber-hazy. It’s a cerebral and clear-headed high that you can still be productive on. Or you can just laze around on the couch for a few hours. I didn’t notice any sort of body high, so your limbs won’t feel heavy or floaty.

Again, this can be nice for beginners, as a strong body high can be a little overwhelming when you’re just trying out cannabis. It’s the perfect sensation for simple activities, like playing your favorite video game, cleaning up the kitchen, or making alfredo, but like, from a jar.

Munch Factor: How Does it Taste?

Sunday Scaries loaded these up with juicy, fruity flavors. The bottle features four different flavors:

Blue: Blue Raspberry

Yellow: Mango

Orange: Orange (duh)

Green: Pineapple

Why is the pineapple gummy green? Great question. They must’ve run out of colors, but I wish it were clear like pineapple Haribo bears. Anyway, all four gummies are mouthwateringly yummy, with punchy flavors that don’t disappoint. Sunday Scaries calls this mix a Tropical Fruit Assortment, so it’s like an island breeze in a bottle.

The Mango and Orange are my favorite flavors, but all four are satisfying. They’re extra yummy when you eat them together. If you have a high enough tolerance to take on 20mg, I recommend eating one of each flavor for the full tropical experience.

They have a soft texture with a thin sugar coating on the outside that gives each one a slightly tart and sweet taste. They don’t seem like pure sugar or pure sour, so you get a balanced taste and texture.

Shelf Appeal: What’s the Vibe?

This ombre, sunset-y bottle has an ethereal aura that reminds me of Vena No Worries Gummies. Something about the design feels soothing, exuding the soft, high you get from the gummies. With a mix of purples, pinks, yellows, and blues, it’s a stylish bottle to have on your nightstand or the kitchen counter.

Sunday Scaries gummies are to help you tackle the Sunday scaries, because a looming Monday can be more anxiety-inducing than Monday itself. The whole “Live Scarefree” vibe is charming. It’s a brand for people who like to use cannabis to make life a little easier, but don’t necessarily want to be stoned off their ass all the time.

Bud for Your Buck: What’s the Price?

At $50 for a bottle of 20 gummies, these are right in line with the industry standard pricing for 5mg THC gummies. Each gummy is about $2.50, which is the common price. However, you can make these more of a budget pick if you buy multiple bottles and opt for the subscribe and save setup.

Three bottles with a subscription come to $106, which means each gummy is around $1.75, which is on the cheaper side of the spectrum. The price is perfectly reasonable for what you’re getting, so you won’t blow your bud budget.

Canna-Conclusion

Sunday Scaries 5mg Delta-9 Gummies are just right if you want tasty, mild cannabis gummies. They deliver a light and easy high that’s suitable for your Sunday nights, Monday evenings, and Saturday afternoons. You can give yourself a midweek tropical vacation with the juicy flavors and calming L-theanine. And I think we all deserve a midweek tropical vacation, even if it’s in gummy form.

Bonus Buds

If you just want some CBD to get you through the work week, try the Sunday Scaries Extra Strength CBD Gummies, which have 25mg to ease tensions and worries.

For something a bit stronger, try the SOUL Out of Office Blood Orange Gummies, which contain 10mg Delta-9 THC for a more potent high, plus 20mg CBD for that balanced experience.

If the beachy, tropical flavors are your favorite, you should also try the Joy Organics Mood Gummies in Beach Flavors, which have the exact same dosage and breezy island taste.