CBD Gummies for Scary, Terrible, No-Good Sunday Nights

Most people hate a Monday morning, which has now morphed into dreading Sunday nights. You can probably thank my generation’s chronic anxiety for the new Sunday scaries problem. Thankfully, the Sunday Scaries CBD Extra Strength Gummies can get you through.

These standard-dose CBD gummies come in cute bear shapes with mild fruit flavors that you can eat any time of day. They’re wonderful if you need a daily dose of relaxation to take the edge off the work week.

YOU MIGHT ALSO WANT TO EAT THESE: Best THC Gummies Ranked, Balanced Highs, Unique Flavors, and Stylish Brands

Lift Level: How Strong Is This?

Sunday Scaries dubs these the “Strongest, Extra Strength CBD Gummies Online.” That’s definitely not true, but they do have a decent dosage of 25mg CBD per gummy. They’re actually a bit stronger than that, with about 27mg CBD.

These are full spectrum, so they do contain all the other cannabinoids you’ll find in hemp, including about 1.5mg CBG, 1mg THC (mixed THCa, Delta-9, and Delta-8), and 1mg CBC. You won’t get high from these, but the range of cannabinoids does create a comprehensive and balanced high.

CBG is known to be an energizing cannabinoid, while CBC can help with body tension and low mood. The cannabinoids can affect everyone differently, but in my experience, CBG can perk you up. CBC tends to hit me differently depending on the overall formula.

For a CBD gummy, 25mg is a pretty standard dose, so I would not consider these “extra strength.” If anything, this is a starter CBD dose, so they might be the best choice if you genuinely want a powerful dose of CBD.

Chill Times: How Will it Make You Feel?

I tried these gummies a few times and took two each time. A 50mg dose of CBD is still somewhat reserved, especially for someone with my cannabis tolerance (although THC tolerance is usually the more important factor). I took these toward the end of a taxing work day at the end of a taxing week. They did give me the chill feel I needed to power through the last three hours of the week. And they didn’t create any sort of high.

If you have an incredibly low or no THC tolerance, you may feel a slight mental lift that could feel like a high. With two gummies, I was taking about 2mg THC, and definitely didn’t feel anything. I know a 2mg Delta-9 THC drink can have some people stoned, so it’s all subjective. Kepe in mind the 1-2mg THC in these gummies is not all Delta-9; it’s a mix of THCa and Delta-8, which are both substantially weaker variants.

The point is, don’t expect these to make you feel high. Take them when you need to bring your energy down a little without being sleepy. If you’re feeling high-strung or antsy, one or two of these can be the remedy to your bad mood.

Munch Factor: How Does it Taste?

The CBD gummies come in a Fruit Punch Assortment, with green, orange, and yellow gummies. The flavors aren’t super obvious, but my conclusion is:

Green: Apple

Yellow: Lemon

Light: Cherry

Dark Orange: Orange

The apple one has more of a tart Granny Smith taste. I suspected it was lime at first, but that’s not one of the flavors listed on the bottle. You would expect the cherry gummy to be red, but instead, it’s like a faded orange.

The gummies are yummy, but the flavors are not punchy or clear, so that can be a let-down if you really wanted something juicy and fruity. I don’t even have a favorite flavor because none if them are super distinct, but they’re all tasty.

The gummy bear shape is adorable and makes them a bit more fun than your average CBD gummy. Maybe that’s just me. And the texture is soft and yielding with a subtle powdery feel on the outside. They’re not especially chewy or firm, so you can chew them quick and get to the chill feeling sooner.

Shelf Appeal: What’s the Vibe?

Those gummy bear shapes entice me, giving these a cute and quirky vibe. The bottle itself doesn’t have anything notable — it’s a simple label, which makes it more discreet. You can keep it in your desk drawer, and people will probably just think they’re gummy vitamins.

As far as the brand, I do adore the whole “Sunday scaries” thing. I change my sheets every Sunday night because I certainly get those unpleasant Monday-is-coming feelings. I like to give myself something to look forward to (fresh sheets).

Sunday Scaries is like fresh sheets on your bed. The idea is to give you something that makes the upcoming work week a little less intimidating and exhausting. That’s something I can get on board with, because Sunday nights can be scary.

Bud for Your Buck: What’s the Price?

The gummies make Sundays less scary, but the price can be a little frightening. These are $50 for 10 gummies, bringing the cost per gummy to about $5. That’s higher than the cost of most THC gummies, which is around $2.50. Other popular 25mg CBD gummies cost between $1 and $2 on average.

You can bring the cost down if you buy a few bottles at a time or subscribe and save to receive regular orders. At their cheapest — when you buy three bottles on a subscription — they’re $3.50. The cost is definitely above average, so consider that when balancing your weed budget.

Canna-Conclusion

These adorable little gummy bears can make your days smoother and Sundays less stressful. The Sunday Scaries CBD Extra Strength Gummies are tasty and easy to love, but are far from a budget pick.

Take one on Monday morning so you can face the week with a good mood or take a few on Friday night to make the most of your leisure time.

Bonus Buds

If you want a super serious dose of CBD, I recommend the Mood Pure Relief Gummies, which contain 1,000mg CBD in each gummy. Yeah, you read that right. These will take you to chill city in less than 30 minutes.

The R&R Multifunctional THC-Free CBD Gummies are another high-dose option, with 60mg in each gummy for total relaxation without any fatigue.

R&R also makes CBD Pain Gummies with 45mg CBD in each gummy, along with 5mg CBG which could help ease mild pain.