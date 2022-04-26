Sunday Supply Co.’s Beach Goods Turned Us Into a Rich Italian With Secrets

There’s a scene in Federico Fellini’s 1965 Juliet of the Spirits where a bunch of stylish Italians bring a bunch of (even more) stylish beach gear to the sea, and do some hard Surrealist chilling under the best goddamn tassels, ruched fabric, and dusty color palettes you’re likely to see on the mid-century silver screen. That set dressing has been the blueprint for aspirational beach gear ever since we rolled our first wonky joint in the Metrograph bathroom, and we’ve never stopped chasing after it.

Luckily, neither has Sunday Supply Co, which just launched its Summer 2022 beach collection, and we are sprung.

Finally! We thought, giving our Supreme beanies the Mary Tyler Moore toss once we saw the sweet, undistilled beach swagger that Sunday Supply Co. is giving the people with its umbrellas, blankets, and more beach accessories. We’re obviously not Kanye or Barbra Streisand-rich (please see: the diva’s personal “mall”), but we would like to give ourselves a treat every once in a while. Especially when it’s a treat with staying power (which is just… an investment? Take that, Acorns). And honestly, these tasseled umbrellas bring instant Seasoned Worldly Person ambiance to every beach and park day; they’re just begging to lord over your crew, and a bottle of ice cold Champagne (or at least, the Champagne of beers).

Now that we’ve been doing the Fake Spring dance (i.e. hitting the streets in our corduroy pants and Crocs) for a minute, we know it’s the ideal time to start prepping our patios for outdoor parties, and assembling a short list of who can fit in the car for the first beach day. All of Sunday Supply Co’s goods, which, by the way, you can grab for $10 off your first order with promo code SUNDAY10, are designed with a level of peak relaxation in mind for those weekends, as they’re made with real wood, and UPF50+ premium rPET fabric that can take the intense heat of the sun without fading. The same goes for the lightweight chairs, which not only look like they could belong to our favorite ex-Vegas showgirl aunt, but also include a removable carry strap and storage pocket.

Gone are the days of smelling like Banana Boat, and buying some rando, easily breakable beach umbrella at the grocery store before staking out a spot in the sand. We’re bum over noggin for this Australian brand, because they get that. They see that we’re adult(ish) people now with powerful vacuums, linen bed sheets, and sexy sunscreen, and that we deserve umbrellas that make us seem like we have far more stamps in our passport than we actually do.

We could go on, but we’ve got places to be. Happy summer, and learn more about these sexy brellies at Sunday Supply Co.

