Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

for the sungold butter:

6 tablespoons olive oil

12 ounces|350 grams sungold tomatoes

1 garlic clove, thinly sliced

kosher salt, to taste

for the bread:

2 (2-inch thick) pieces sourdough, halved crosswise

1 cup|237 ml olive oil

sea salt, to taste

1 garlic clove, halved crosswise

to serve:

bottarga (optional)

Directions

Make the sungold butter: Heat the oil in a small skillet over high. Add the tomatoes and garlic and cook until the tomatoes burst and thicken, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and tear the basil leaves directly into the tomatoes. Remove from heat and set aside. Toast the bread: Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the bread and cook, flipping once, until golden on both sides, about 3 minutes, then transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. Rub each side of all four pieces of bread with the cut-side of the garlic and season all over with salt. Transfer to a serving platter and top with the sungold butter. Grate a crap-load of bottarga all over the top before serving.

