Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
for the sungold butter:
6 tablespoons olive oil
12 ounces|350 grams sungold tomatoes
1 garlic clove, thinly sliced
kosher salt, to taste
for the bread:
2 (2-inch thick) pieces sourdough, halved crosswise
1 cup|237 ml olive oil
sea salt, to taste
1 garlic clove, halved crosswise
to serve:
bottarga (optional)
Directions
- Make the sungold butter: Heat the oil in a small skillet over high. Add the tomatoes and garlic and cook until the tomatoes burst and thicken, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and tear the basil leaves directly into the tomatoes. Remove from heat and set aside.
- Toast the bread: Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the bread and cook, flipping once, until golden on both sides, about 3 minutes, then transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. Rub each side of all four pieces of bread with the cut-side of the garlic and season all over with salt. Transfer to a serving platter and top with the sungold butter. Grate a crap-load of bottarga all over the top before serving.
