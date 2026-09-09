Suno Is Now (Legally) Training AI on Licensed Music After First Lawsuit Settlement With Major Label

Muse just lost its long-held social media handles to a new Meta AI product. Now, Warner Music Group is allowing Suno to legally train AI models on licensed music. Does it ever end? All this after WMG and other major labels sued Suno for copyright infringement in 2024.

According to reports from Rolling Stone, WMG was the first major label to settle with Suno. Jack Brody, chief product officer for Suno, told the publication that the newest models were trained on content provided by their partners. That now includes Warner Music Group, following a contract in 2025. However, Sony Music and Universal Music Group are still pursuing their lawsuits against Suno.

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As Brody stated, the models are “trained from the ground up on licensed data provided to us by our partners, user data, and then the accumulation of all the learnings that have gone into it.” Brody added, “It’s the first model developed in partnership directly with the industry.”

Suno Partnership with Major Label Will ‘Strengthen’ the Music Industry, According to AI Executives

Those in the music industry who still oppose AI technology might have some words about this new development. Additionally, those who oppose AI in any field will probably have opinions. But according to Suno executives, this is “the beginning of a new chapter for music”. At least, this is Mikey Shulman’s belief, Suno CEO and apparently an expert on what the music industry needs.

Shulman shared his plans for the industry partnership in a blog post. He described the move as “a blueprint for how AI and the music industry can strengthen one another and build entirely new product experiences for artists, fans, and the broader music community.”

WMG announced the partnership with Suno in November 2025, around the time the two companies settled their lawsuit. But this new launch in September 2026 shows the first results of that partnership. Neither Suno nor WMG disclosed how many licensed songs they provided, or whether artists could opt out. But according to Brody, Suno wasn’t involved in choosing those songs.

The songs are for more than just training the AI models, however. This new product will allow Suno users to play around directly with licensed music. Allegedly, the music comes only from artists who opt in.

“The wrong way to think about this partnership is to think about it as a desire to license the data for our models,” Brody told Rolling Stone. “This partnership is really about building these new products out in the future.”

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