‘Sunset Anxiety’ Is Real, and Might Be Making Your Nights Worse

I don’t know about you, but I’ve definitely experienced anxiety after sunset (and, well, throughout the entire day). However, many people’s anxiety increases when it’s dark outside—a phenomenon some experts call “sunset anxiety.”

It’s not necessarily fearing the dark itself, but rather experiencing distressing mental health symptoms due to the lack of natural light.

It might also be tied to feelings of grief. As the day draws to a close, some people might feel like they’re “losing daylight,” so to speak.

“[Sunset anxiety] can be any psychiatric symptom that increases in frequency or intensity as the sun goes down or at night,” Andrea D. Guastello, PhD, a licensed psychologist at the University of Florida Department of Psychiatry, told Fox News Digital. She added that symptoms also might include nighttime feelings of depression, isolation, and hopelessness.

While it might sound similar to seasonal affective disorder (SAD), it’s different in that it occurs at the end of the day rather than just the end of the year, during the winter season.

Of course, it could worsen during winter, as the days are much shorter and sunset occurs much earlier this time of year. Nighttime also represents an ending, so if you feel you haven’t accomplished what you intended or that you “wasted” the day in some way, this might trigger anxiety.

“It may be that you associate end of day with end of opportunities to do things you wanted to do and didn’t get to do—either work-wise or recreationally or relationship-wise,” said Gail Saltz, MD, associate professor of psychiatry at the NY Presbyterian Hospital Weill-Cornell School of Medicine, per Verywell Health. “It is a feeling as nightfall approaches of increased anxiety or worrying, or it may feel like a sad worry, as though there is loss.”

If you’ve experienced sunset anxiety, you’re not alone. Experts recommend the usual tips for anxiety relief, like getting enough sleep, eating well, staying active, and accessing as much natural light as possible during the day. And, of course, if your symptoms persist, seek professional help to discuss other treatments.