‘Sunset Drive’ Is Short, Sweet, Beautifully Illustrated, and Can Be Beaten on Your Lunch Break

I’ll never balk at the idea of a short game. A tight narrative can provide just as much entertainment as an 80+ hour epic, and Sunset Drive is the perfect example of that. Part visual novel, part jigsaw puzzler, and part relationship simulator, this road trip is one that I’ll remember. As I gaze at the beautiful landscapes before me, Sunset Drive is a reminder of the beautiful parts of life. The awkward silences. The tense moments. All of the spots we stop at on our journey through life. But for those on a time crunch, don’t worry. You can experience Sunset Drive in 30 minutes or less.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

‘Sunset Drive’ Is a pleasant reminder That Life Is Best In short Bursts

Life oftentimes moves far too fast. The spark of love can erupt quickly, and before we know it, time is flying by. We reminisce about the past while ignoring the possibilities of the future. Sunset Drive is a great example of this. Celebrating an anniversary, a couple heads out on a road trip to the spot where they first met. Conversations between this couple are the fuel for our journey. We learn about their hopes. Their dreams. Where they came from and where they want to go. Small details about their families, and everything in between.

But, Sunset Drive is also a puzzle game. Rather than just focusing on things that they already know and love about one another, their road trip leads them to new and exciting places. In the form of a jigsaw puzzle, I had to assemble these new memories, piece by piece, before I could unlock the final picture. Beautiful illustrations, paired with conversations between this dynamic duo, flood the screen once completed. I’m in control of their lives, their drive, and everything in between.

Yes, Sunset Drive is a very short game. But it’s wholesome, adorable, and a little bit dramatic. Most importantly, it’s a reminder that sometimes, the most beautiful parts of life are those spontaneous bits. The random spots we pull off to experience on our adventure through life. No matter where you go, always remember to take a moment, pull over, and experience something new.