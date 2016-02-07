Super Bowl Beers are Crazy Expensive, Fans Discouraged from Cheaper Options Like Urinal Water

Thought Levi’s Stadium couldn’t get pricier? They’re jacking up prices for Super Bowl – $15 a beer (via @FOXSports) pic.twitter.com/l5gycIdGB3

— Mike Rosenberg (@RosenbergMerc) February 7, 2016

If you’re at Levi’s Stadium for Super Bowl 50 and you’re looking to partake in some adult beverages, you might want to consider opening a line of credit. According to Stubhub, the average price for a ticket just to get in the building is a cool $4,600, not to mention airfare and hotel accommodations for the out-of-towners. So, going to the Super Bowl is like a week-long family vacation to Disney World crammed into one day, and you haven’t even bought any food or beverages yet.

If you do want to—you should definitely get drunk after spending that much money on a ticket—it’ll cost you $13 dollars for a Coors Light draft, and $15 for a premium draft beer. The price of a souvenir soda nearly doubled from the non-Super Bowl price of $5.25 to $10. You want some pizza? Also $10. Water—water!—will cost you $7.

There is at least one workaround to getting gouged on water, but stadium officials are doing all they can to discourage the thrifty from saving a few bucks:

This sign clearly meant as a reminder to @PFTCommenter after too much Mad Dog 20/20 pic.twitter.com/YrgOMKFgPd

— David Fucillo (@davidfucillo) February 7, 2016

I’m not sure what the warning is for—are you not supposed to drink it because it’s recycled, or because it’s a urinal?—but maybe if water weren’t seven bucks, people wouldn’t be drinking it, recycled or otherwise, out of a urinal.