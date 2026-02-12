Super Bowl Champ Runs to the Sideline To Tell Chris Pratt He Plays Star-Lord in Marvel Rivals

Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams had a lot to be excited about last Sunday as his team took on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX. Despite having a lot on his plate, the player managed to find a quick minute to chat up Chris Pratt about Marvel Rivals.

“I play with Star-Lord all the time in MArvel Rivals”

Inside the NFL captured a very wholesome moment during the Super Bowl when Leonard Williams ran to the sidelines to quickly meet Chris Pratt and the actor’s son. The mic’d up footage offers viewers a chance to follow Chris Pratt through some of the excitement during and after the game as he hangs out on the sidelines and visits the post-game locke room celebration.

Videos by VICE

In the brief exchange, Pratt offers to go spearfishing with #99 and in response, Williams shares that he plays Star-Lord all the time in Marvel Rivals. The pair connect again after the game when Williams runs into Pratt during the celebration and tells him “I told you. I told you we were bringing it home!”

The viral moment helps showcase that Marvel Rivals has become a major player in the hero shooter space and that the game is becoming a part of the larger cultural conversation. In a genre where many entries lose momentum shortly after launch and disappear from the zeitgeist, this is a strong indicator that Marvel Rivals isn’t down for the count yet.

The interaction is the kind of organic endorsement that can’t really be bought with a paid ad placement or collaboration. It felt like a genuine moment. The feel good story comes at a good time as well, with Marvel Rivals kicking off season 6.5 and trying to maintain its player base. Overwatch just launched some major updates and rolled out new characters, so Marvel Rivals is looking for ways to keep players engaged and bring in new fans whenever possible.

The latest mid-season update added Elsa Bloodstone, so it will be very interesting to see how much the new character draws players into the game in the coming weeks.

Star-Lord is a duelist in Marvel Rivals and, although he’s not one of the characters that dominates the current meta, he is a great starter hero for players who are learning the game. Fans of the MCU and Chris Pratt can also find a Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 inspired MCU skin for the character in the game’s shop. The skin features the blue and red Ravager uniform.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox consoles.