Super Bowl Grounds Crew Accidentally Paints ‘Broncos’ on the Wrong End Zone

How come all the end zone pictures are just the Broncos for #SB50? Because someone painted the wrong end zone. pic.twitter.com/mLsuc8LBk8

— Samuel Lam (@SamuelYLam) January 27, 2016

Someone on the Levi’s stadium grounds crew must’ve been holding the plans upside down, because they painted the Denver Broncos logo and lettering on the wrong end of the field for Super Bowl L—whoops! (And, yes, “Super Bowl L” does look better.)

You could try to tell yourself that it doesn’t really matter—the team switches at the half, and the coin toss determines which side a team wants to start from. But imagine you doled out $7,977 a ticket (yes, that’s the average price, friends) to sit in your Panthers fan section—would you want to be staring at a Broncos logo and lettering for the entire game? Probably not. Heck, for $7,977, I’d want free beer, an elf butler, and two jacuzzis underneath my seat—one for each foot.

Anyway, the grounds crew recognized the error of their ways, and corrected the situation.

See the faint remains of ‘BRONCOS’ in the end zone? Grounds crew painted the logo on the wrong side. #SuperBowl50 pic.twitter.com/Jzy060MCzO

— James Martin (@Jamesco) January 26, 2016

The whole thing could be foreboding for the Panthers—what, with a faint Broncos logo and lettering sitting ominously underneath their own end zone. But given that the fact that the Panthers are seemingly invincible this year, the Broncos just might need all the good juju they can get.