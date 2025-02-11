Super Bowl Halftime Performer Banned From NFL for Life Following Palestine-Sudan Protest

Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show was certainly quite a spectacle, but just one thing caught the eye of New Orleans police.

During the performance, one of the 400 dancers/performers that Kendrick had with him out on the field, unfurled a makeshift flag that had been manipulated to represent both Sudan and Palestine, The Associated Press reports.

This was an unplanned protest gesture—according to spokespeople for the NFL and the show’s producer, Roc Nation—which led to the New Orleans Police Department detaining the individual. They stated that they were “working to determine applicable charges,” but ultimately chose to drop it.

In a statement, the NFL said “no one involved with the production was aware of the individual’s intent.” The organization also said that the protestor would be handed a lifelong ban from all NFL stadiums and events.

Notably, it appears that the flag did not make it to broadcast, so only those present at the Super Bowl would have seen it.