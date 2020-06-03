Watch This Guy in Japan Conquer ‘Super Mario 64’ With a Blindfold

The Super Mario franchise is an iconic game series, loved by people around the world. But one Japanese guy’s dedication to the game is hard to beat. In a video, the gamer actually managed to play Super Mario 64’s speedrun mode while blind folded.

Gamers wear blindfolds to prove that they can play by relying on their memory and sounds. They either need to think hard but act fast about their next step or remember previous times they’ve played the game. Japanese gamer Gorou did just that and has the video to prove it, which he uploaded on the Japanese streaming website Niconico in December 2019.

In it, he plays the 16-star speedrun, which means he had to collect 16 stars by jumping up, while overcoming obstacles like the dreaded Fire Sea at the same time. All that, without ever looking at the screen. He completed the challenge in just 24 minutes and 3 seconds, beating his previous record of 26 mins and 30 seconds. The fastest record to finish the same game without a blindfold, was 14 minutes and 59 seconds.

The video has since gone viral internationally after local websites started to write about Gorou’s talents in late May.

Gorou wore two blindfolds under a white towel wrapped around his face, to ensure that he couldn’t see a single thing. He caught the fifth star in 5 minutes and 3 seconds, by jumping up high brick walls and precisely landing onto a very small platform. He also slid down icy walls with a penguin he caught and quickly jumped onto another platform. In one part, he easily defeated Bowser, Mario’s biggest enemy, by swiftly picking him up and slamming him onto the floor. After the battle, he swam underwater to reach the final 16th star.

Netizens were in absolute shock over Gorou’s video.

“He is a no longer a human, he is now god….”

“How did he grab Bowser’s tail so easily?”

“I think I just witnessed the peak of humanity. This is simply amazing, Thank you.”



“He is actually insane!”



One even said, “I almost cried watching this. He’s so talented!”

Me too, dude. Me too.



