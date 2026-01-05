Super Meat Boy Co-Creator Congratulates Speedrunner on Zero Death Run

15 years after the release of Super Meat Boy, a dedicated speedrunner has just completed the entire game, including the bonus levels, with an amazing zero death run.

Super Meat Boy’s Legacy

Super Meat Boy was a staple of the iconic Xbox Live Arcade (XBLA) era when it released in 2010 and the painfully difficult platformer has maintained a hardcore fanbase all these years later. The game’s quick respawn feature helped make it stand out from the crowd of other challenging platformers by giving gamers a speedy way right back into the action and a little replay of all of their previous failed attempts.

The game’s mechanics and addictive nature have helped it maintain a cult following in the speedrunning and streaming communities and a new achievement has just been made by one of its most dedicated players.

700+ Hours of Practice and 100,000+ Deaths

Speedrunner and YouTuber shredberg just became one of the very few people in the world to complete the game with a zero-death run. It’s hard to say for sure, but it is very likely that shredberg is the only player in the world to successfully make it through the entire game, including all the bonus levels, without a single death. The 106% completion alone is too challenging for many gamers, so the idea of doing it with zero deaths seems nearly impossible.

The player shared a bit about his experience on Reddit and explained that that he had been grinding and practicing for hundreds of hours to prepare for the run.

“… Probably like 700-800 hours of grinding… I know I had to get at least like 100k deaths to be able to beat it with 0.”

A Well-Earned Shout Out From One of Super Meat Boy’s Creators

After he shared the accomplishment, his video even caught the attention of Super Meat Boy co-creator Edmund McMillen. McMillen offered a supportive “Congrats!” on Twitter/X.

If any other gamers are considering trying to match this feat, shredberg offered the following advice, “The best way to practice is to just run through the chapter. When you die to a level either immediate try to beat it 5 times in a row before you move on OR take a note of the levels you died on then after you played through the whole chapter try to beat it 5 times. Here is where you can really consider your strats and characters too.”

It’s definitely much easier said than done, but it’s very interesting to hear his approach and strategy.

Super Meat Boy is available now on consoles and PC.